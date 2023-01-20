 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa women visit Tulane, looking to extend winning streak

ORU v TU Women’s Basketball (copy)

Angie Nelp's TU team remains undefeated in league play.

 Patrick Quiring, Tulsa World

Tulsa at Tulane

2 p.m. Saturday, Fogelman Arena, New Orleans

ESPN+, KTGX-93.5

Three storylines

* Streak continues: The Hurricane has won seven in a row dating to mid-December and is 5-0 in the American Athletic Conference. Only twice before in program history has the team been 5-0 in league play.

* Leading the league: Tulsa ranks first in the American in scoring offense (74.7 points), assists (17.1), 3-pointers made (10.2), field-goal percentage defense (.340) and 3-point field-goal percentage defense (.253).

* Scouting the Green Wave: Tulane is 12-7 overall and 2-4 in the American. In the series, the Green Wave is 26-9 and has won the last six meetings. Tulsa is 3-13 in games played in New Orleans.

TU offensive coordinator Steve Spurrier Jr. brings name recognition along with a lengthy resume; and defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri was head coach Kevin Wilson's first hire at TU.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

