Tulsa women visit Tulane, looking to extend winning streak

Tulsa at Tulane

2 p.m. Saturday, Fogelman Arena, New Orleans

ESPN+, KTGX-93.5

Three storylines

* Streak continues: The Hurricane has won seven in a row dating to mid-December and is 5-0 in the American Athletic Conference. Only twice before in program history has the team been 5-0 in league play.

* Leading the league: Tulsa ranks first in the American in scoring offense (74.7 points), assists (17.1), 3-pointers made (10.2), field-goal percentage defense (.340) and 3-point field-goal percentage defense (.253).

* Scouting the Green Wave: Tulane is 12-7 overall and 2-4 in the American. In the series, the Green Wave is 26-9 and has won the last six meetings. Tulsa is 3-13 in games played in New Orleans.