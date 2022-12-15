Tulsa women taking on No. 22-ranked Kansas Friday night

Having won five straight games now, the University of Tulsa women have been on a roll but face perhaps their toughest test of the season Friday night when they travel to Kansas to take on the No. 22-ranked Jayhawks.

Kansas, which went 21-10 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year, is ranked for the first time since 2013 and is 9-0 for just the fourth time in school history.

Tulsa (8-2) is coming off a dominant 95-51 triumph over Central Arkansas at the Reynolds Center on Sunday.

Three Storylines:

Players stepping up: Tulsa has been missing two key players for several games, guard Katia Gallegos and forward Katelyn Levings, and other players have been stepping up to contribute. Sophomore guard Delanie Crawford has been one, as she has scored 18, 19 and 16 points in three of the last four contests. She is now averaging 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game on the year. Another player contributing important minutes to the lineup has been junior Jessika Evans, who has started the last four games, averaging 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in those contests.

Coach Angie Nelp also singled out freshman guard Ahrray Young, who is averaging 9.6 points and 4.9 rebounds this year off the bench, as well as freshman Hadley Periman, who had nine rebounds in the last game against Central Arkansas.

“We’ve had a lot of players that have stepped up recently for us,” coach Angie Nelp said. “We’ve been playing some games with an incomplete roster and just seeing some players being able to step up at different times. … That’s one thing that I love about this team, everybody’s contributions have a major impact in what we’re doing.”

Levings has missed the last four games, and Gallegos the last six, with injuries, and it is unclear when either will be back.

3-point rain: The Golden Hurricane currently ranks third in the nation in 3-point attempts per game (31.2) and fifth in 3s made (10.4), following a season-high performance against Central Arkansas in which TU shot 57.7 percent from beyond the arc (15-for-26). In that game, Tulsa was led by four 3s each from Crawford (4-for-5) and Maya Mayberry (4-for-6).

Scouting Wyvette: Tulsa will be facing former teammate, and Mayberry’s sister, Wyvette Mayberry, who transferred to Kansas during the offseason. Wyvette, a 5-foot-7 guard who led Tulsa in scoring last season with 14.1 points per contest, is averaging 10.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this year for the Jayhawks.

“It’s definitely not new to our team to play against family members,” Nelp said of facing Wyvette. “Last year, with their father coaching at ORU, we’ve kind of had that dynamic before, so it’s nothing new for some players on our team to experience that. … For us, when we go into our scouting report and we look at it, we look at players, we still study their strengths, we still study their weaknesses, and we still want to do the best we can against every player.”

Taiyanna Jackson leads Kansas with 15.4 points per game, while Sand Springs’ Holly Kersgeiter has 13.8.

Tulsa at Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.

Friday, 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 93.5 FM

Records: Tulsa 8-2, Kansas 9-0

Last Meeting: Dec. 22, 2013 (at Kansas 82, Tulsa 78)

All-time series: Kansas leads 2-0