Tulsa women surrender 21-point lead at Cincinnati

The Tulsa women's basketball team suffered a 66-60 road loss at Cincinnati after leading by as many as 21 points Saturday afternoon.
Trailing by 16 at the half, Cincinnati opened the second half with a 20-5 run to trail by one in the third quarter. The Bearcats sparred to a 45-45 tie before owning their first lead, 64-45, on a Jillian Hayes free throw with 1:17 to play in the third quarter.
A series of scoring trades ensued before Hayes took the final lead for Cincinnati with 1:30 left, putting the Bearcats up 62-60 with a layup. Tulsa’s Rebecca Lescay was charged with an offensive foul with 52.8 seconds to go, allowing Cincinnati to regain possession and secure its lead.
The Bearcats outscored Tulsa 38-26 in the paint.
The loss put Tulsa at 13-4 on the season and 3-3 in American Athletic Conference play. The Golden Hurricane returns to the Reynolds Center to play Houston at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
CINCINNATI 66, TULSA 60
Tulsa: W. Mayberry 6-11 0-0 16, Lescay 5-12 2-3 12, Bittle 4-9 2-2 11, M. Mayberry 3-11 2-2 10, Poindexter 3-10 0-2 7, Crawford 1-2 0-1 2, Evans 1-1 0-0 2, Washington 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 6-9 60.
Cincinnati: Niang 9-13 0-0 18, Hayes 6-16 2-3 14, Wilson 4-10 2-2 13, Milton 4-8 0-0 11, Jada Scott 2-3 0-0 4, Gritzali 2-4 0-0 4, Craig 1-3 0- 02, Jadyn Scott 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Elfatairy 0-0 0-0 0, Mashaire 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 4-5 66.
Tulsa;15;21;11;13;--;60
Cincinnati;10;10;28;18;--;66
3-point goals: Tulsa 8-24 (Poindexter 1-5, M. Mayberry 2-7, Bittle 1-5, W. Mayberry 4-5, Crawford 0-1, Washington 0-1), Cincinnati 6-15 (Wilson 3-6, Milton 3-5, Hayes 0-1, Williams 0-1, Mashaire 0-2). Rebounds: Tulsa 33 (Lescay 8), Cincinnati 38 (Hayes 11). Assists: Tulsa 15 (Poindexter 5), Cincinnati 15 (Hayes 5). Team fouls: Tulsa 9, Cincinnati 16. Fouled out: None. A: 636