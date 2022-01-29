Tulsa women surrender 21-point lead at Cincinnati

The Tulsa women's basketball team suffered a 66-60 road loss at Cincinnati after leading by as many as 21 points Saturday afternoon.

Trailing by 16 at the half, Cincinnati opened the second half with a 20-5 run to trail by one in the third quarter. The Bearcats sparred to a 45-45 tie before owning their first lead, 64-45, on a Jillian Hayes free throw with 1:17 to play in the third quarter.

A series of scoring trades ensued before Hayes took the final lead for Cincinnati with 1:30 left, putting the Bearcats up 62-60 with a layup. Tulsa’s Rebecca Lescay was charged with an offensive foul with 52.8 seconds to go, allowing Cincinnati to regain possession and secure its lead.

The Bearcats outscored Tulsa 38-26 in the paint.

The loss put Tulsa at 13-4 on the season and 3-3 in American Athletic Conference play. The Golden Hurricane returns to the Reynolds Center to play Houston at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

CINCINNATI 66, TULSA 60

Tulsa: W. Mayberry 6-11 0-0 16, Lescay 5-12 2-3 12, Bittle 4-9 2-2 11, M. Mayberry 3-11 2-2 10, Poindexter 3-10 0-2 7, Crawford 1-2 0-1 2, Evans 1-1 0-0 2, Washington 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 6-9 60.