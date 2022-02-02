Tulsa women surrender 16-point lead against Houston

Bria Patterson's go-ahead put-back off Tiara Young's missed layup established Houston's fourth-straight win over Tulsa's women, 65-64 Wednesday at the Reynolds Center.

Tulsa (13-5, 3-4) led by as many as 16 points during the first half before Houston's comeback run gave the Cougars their first lead during the fourth quarter. Altogether, Houston led 38 seconds to Tulsa's 38 minutes, 26 seconds.

Trailing 63-62, Tulsa guard Maya Mayberry, who finished the game with 13 points, hit a contested shot at the rack to put Tulsa ahead with 18 seconds to go.

Tulsa, which entered the game ranked second nationally in 3-point percentage at 40.22%, shot 23% from behind the arc Wednesday night. Temira Poindexter led the Golden Hurricane with 20 points.

Tulsa travels to play Wichita State at 2 p.m. Sunday.

HOUSTON 65, TULSA 64

Houston (10-11, 3-6): Blair 3-12 8-11 14, Oneyeje 3-10 4-6 12, Patterson 4-11 0-2 8, Nard 1-2 1-1 3, Blackshell-Fair 0-0 2-2 2, Hill 4-11 0-1 8, Sidney 3-9 0-0 8, Young 3-9 0-0 8, Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Gladney 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 22-65 17-25 65.