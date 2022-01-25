Tulsa women set to face Memphis

Memphis at Tulsa

6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Donald W. Reynolds Center

Records: Tulsa 12-3, 2-2 American; Memphis 11-5, 2-3

Stream: ESPN+, 93.5 FM The Jet

Three Storylines

In the record books: Rebecca Lescay’s 126 career games are the most in program history. In the time since she first donned the blue and gold, she has recorded 200 steals, fifth in school history; 282 assists, ninth in school history; and 853 points, 18th in school history.

At the top: Tulsa ranks first in the American Athletic Conference in eight statistical categories, including scoring offense, average scoring margin, field goal percentage and assist-turnover ratio.

Scouting the Tigers: Tulsa’s all-time series with Memphis is tied, with the Golden Hurricane winning their last matchup 72-69 on Jan. 5. Jamirah Shutes leads the Tigers with 11.9 points-per-game and is the team’s only double-digit scorer. Emani Jefferson, second in scoring with 8.8 points, leads the team in assists and steals.