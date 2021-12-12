Tulsa women rout Central Arkansas for best start in program history

Wyvette Mayberry tied a career-high with 24 points Sunday as the Tulsa women's basketball team remained unbeaten with a 78-46 win over Central Arkansas at the Reynolds Center.

Tulsa's 8-0 start is the best in program history, topping a 7-0 start to the 2004-05 season.

Freshmen Delanie Crawford (15 points) and Temira Poindexter (13) also scored in double figures for the Hurricane. Crawford also had eight rebounds.

Mayberry was 5-for-6 from 3-point range, while Crawford was 5-for-7 from deep. As a team, TU shot 48.1% (13-for-27) from 3 and was a perfect 9-for-9 from the foul line. The Hurricane led 12-0 before Central Arkansas finally got on the scoreboard four minutes in. TU led 26-7 after one quarter and, after the teams were even in the second quarter, outscored UCA 23-9 in the third.

“In preparing for this game we wanted to come in and get off to a great start,” Tulsa coach Angie Nelp said in a news release. “I was really proud of our players for the way they started this game. I was just glad that Wyvette and Delanie were able to get their open looks, they had teammates that found them at the right times and the fact that they took great shots in rhythm.”