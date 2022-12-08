Tulsa women outlast Prairie View A&M 66-61

Delanie Crawford scored a career-high 19 points and the Tulsa women's basketball team held on for a 66-61 victory over Prairie View A&M Thursday afternoon in front of a crowd of 2,806 fans on Education Day at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.
Crawford shot 8-of-14 from the field and tallied seven rebounds and a team-high five assists. Temira Poindexter and Ahrray Young added 12 points apiece for the Golden Hurricane (7-2), while Poindexter had a team-high eight rebounds and Young grabbed seven boards. PVAMU’s Diana Rosenthal led the Panthers (3-5) with 19 points.
Tulsa used a strong third quarter to take a 56-40 lead into the final period and extended its lead to 18 points early in the fourth, but Prairie View outscored Tulsa 21-8 in the remaining eight minutes, cutting the margin to as little as four before the Golden Hurricant closed out the game.
For the game, Tulsa held Prairie View to a .271 field goal percentage and just 15 percent from three-point range. Tulsa shot only 39 percent from the field, 28 percent from behind the arc and 44 percent from the free throw line.
TULSA 66, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 61
PVAMU;15;13;12;21;--;61
TU;17;17;22;10;--;66
Prairie View A&M (3-5): GSmith 2-9 0-0 4, Lewis 2-7 3-3 7, Taylor 4-7 7-8 15, Thornton 1-4 0-0 2, Jenkins 1-7 1-2 4, Bowen 0-1 0-0 0, Hutchinson 2-10 1-2 6, Rosenthal 6-17 6-7 19, Heard 1-5 1-2 3, Soders 0-2 1-2 1, Harper 0-0 0-0 0, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, KSmith 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 19-70 20-26 61.
Tulsa (7-2): Poindexter 5-12 0-0 12, Evans 1-1 1-2 4, Crawford 8-14 1-2 19, Mayberry 2-11 1-2 6, Bittle 2-12 2-3 6, Young 4-7 2-7 12, Mathews 1-1 1-2 3, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Periman 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 25-63 8-18 66.