Tulsa women lose big to SMU
WOMEN: SMU 75, TULSA 42

Tulsa women lose big to SMU

  • Updated
Southern Methodist's women downed Tulsa 75-42 on Saturday at the Reynolds Center.

TU's eight-point run to open the game was quickly erased by SMU, which closed the first half with a 20-point lead, limiting the Golden Hurricane to a season-low five points during the second quarter. The Hurricane shot 1-of-12 from the field and was outrebounded by the Mustangs 13-6 during that period.

TU's fortune worsened during the third quarter as SMU (12-10, 6-4 American Athletic) outscored the Golden Hurricane 25-11.

The Golden Hurricane (14-8, 4-7) travel to East Carolina for a 5 p.m. Thursday game.

SMU 75, TULSA 42

SMU (12-10): Warthen 6-9 0-0 12, Wiggins 6-11 0-0 13, Smith 6-10 2-2 18, Bradley 3-10, 3-3 10, Sanderlin 0-1 0-0 0, Mathis 0-0 0-0 0, Rufus 2-5 5-7 9, White 6-11 1-2 13, Bayliss 0-1 0-0 0, Criswell 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 29-62 11-14 75

TU (14-8): Poindexter 4-16 1-2 10, M. Mayberry 3-14 2-2 10, Bittle 2-7 0-0 6, W. Mayberry 0-6 0-0 0, Lescay 1-7 0-2 2, Crawford 1-4 2-4 5, Evans 1-3 3-4 6, Washington 1-2 0-0 3, Clayton 0-0 0-0 0, Foutch 0-0 0 0. Totals: 13-59 8-14 42

SMU;14;23;25;13;--;75

TU;12;5;12;13;--;42

3-point goals: SMU 6-15 (Wiggins 1-3, Smith 4-7, Bradley 1-4, White 0-1), TU 8-30 (Poindexter 1-8, M. Mayberry 2-7, Bittle 2-6, W. Mayberry 0-2, Crawford 1-3, Evans 1-2, Washington 1-2). Rebounds: SMU 51 (Warthen 11), TU 34 (Poindexter 10). Assists: SMU 13 (two with five), TU 11 (five with two). Team fouls: SMU 18, TU 14. A: 1,094

