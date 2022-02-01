Tulsa women look to rebound against Houston

Houston at Tulsa

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Center

Records: Houston 9-11, 2-6 American; Tulsa 13-4, 3-3

Stream: ESPN+, 94.5 FM The Jet

Three Storylines

Efficient: TU ranks first nationally in 3-point field goal percentage at 40.2%, fourth in fewest turnovers with 201, and eighth in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.35. Maya Mayberry ranks third individually from behind the arc at 47.9%.

Hot start: TU freshman Temira Poindexter continued her strong debut season last week, dropping a career-high 11 assists against Memphis. She earned American Athletic Conference freshman of the week Monday, the sixth time in 11 weeks she has earned the award.

Scouting the Cougars: Houston has lost six consecutive contests but owns a 1-0 advantage against TU this season after taking down the Golden Hurricane 80-67 on Jan. 8. The Cougars have won their past three matchups against TU, but the Hurricane hold an 18-12 all-time series lead. Laila Blair leads the Cougars with 12.1 points per game.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.