Tulsa women look to rebound against Houston
  • Updated
Houston at Tulsa

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Center

Records: Houston 9-11, 2-6 American; Tulsa 13-4, 3-3

Stream: ESPN+, 94.5 FM The Jet

Three Storylines

Efficient: TU ranks first nationally in 3-point field goal percentage at 40.2%, fourth in fewest turnovers with 201, and eighth in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.35. Maya Mayberry ranks third individually from behind the arc at 47.9%.

Hot start: TU freshman Temira Poindexter continued her strong debut season last week, dropping a career-high 11 assists against Memphis. She earned American Athletic Conference freshman of the week Monday, the sixth time in 11 weeks she has earned the award.

Scouting the Cougars: Houston has lost six consecutive contests but owns a 1-0 advantage against TU this season after taking down the Golden Hurricane 80-67 on Jan. 8. The Cougars have won their past three matchups against TU, but the Hurricane hold an 18-12 all-time series lead. Laila Blair leads the Cougars with 12.1 points per game.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Sports Copy Editor

I serve as a copy editor and cover prep sports for the Tulsa World. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

