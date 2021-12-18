Tulsa women improve to 9-0 with win at Georgia State

Rebecca Lescay scored a career-high 25 points to help the Tulsa Golden Hurricane remain unbeaten Saturday with a 67-55 win at Georgia State in Atlanta.

The game was part of the GSU Holiday Classic at GSU Sports Arena. Tulsa will turn around and play South Alabama at 11 a.m. Sunday on the final day of the tournament.

Saturday, Lescay was the story as she shot 12-for-19 from the field and had seven rebounds and five assists to go with her 25 points.

“Rebecca was unstoppable today,” Tulsa coach Angie Nelp said in a news release. “It didn’t matter how they guarded her or who they had guard her, Rebecca was so determined and so driven. I loved her aggressiveness on the offensive end of the floor and she was big on defense too.”

TU led 24-22 at halftime on a 3-pointer by Delanie Crawford with 42 seconds left to give the Hurricane its first lead since it was 1-0. Tulsa maintained a slim 42-39 lead after three quarters before pulling away in the final 10 minutes when the lead reached as much as 18 points.

Crawford (14 points), Maya Mayberry (12) and Temira Poindexter (11) also scored in double figures for TU.