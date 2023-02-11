Tulane at Tulsa

1 p.m. Sunday, Reynolds Center

TV/Radio: ESPN+, KTGX-93.5

Records: Tulane 13-11, 3-8 AAC; Tulsa 16-7, 6-4

Three storylines

Green Wave again: The Hurricane hosts a Tulane team that ended its seven-game win streak last month. Including that 77-72 loss, Tulsa has dropped four of its last five games.

Conference race: Heading into the weekend, USF remained unbeaten in the American while Houston was in second at 6-3 in league play. Four teams have four losses including Tulsa.

Series glance: The Green Wave has a 27-9 series advantage and has won the last seven meetings. Tulsa's last victory against Tulane was Feb. 10, 2019.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World