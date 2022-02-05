 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa women head to Wichita on Sunday
TU women's basketball

Tulsa women head to Wichita on Sunday

  • Updated
Tulsa at Wichita State

2 p.m. Sunday

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas

Records: Tulsa 13-5, 3-4 American Athletic Conference; Wichita State 11-9, 2-5

ESPN+, 94.5 FM The Jet

Three storylines

Drenching defenses: Five players average double-figures for the Golden Hurricane: Wyvette Mayberry with 14.6 points per game, Maya Mayberry with 13.9, Temira Poindexter with 11.9, Rebecca Lescay with 10.7 and Maddie Bittle with 10.

Behind the arch: TU ranks third nationally in 3-point percentage, shooting 29.6% from deep collectively. Maya Mayberry is third individually in the same category, hitting 47.4% of her shots from long range.

Scouting the Shockers: Wichita State owns an all-time 21-4 series lead against TU and has won four consecutive games against the Golden Hurricane. Mariah McCully scores 12.1 points per game while Jane Asinde adds 10.5. Asinde contributes a team-best 8.8 rebounds per game.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Sports Copy Editor

I serve as a copy editor and cover prep sports for the Tulsa World. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

