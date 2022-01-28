Tulsa women head to Cincinnati

Tulsa at Cincinnati

1 p.m. Saturday; Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati, Ohio

Records: Tulsa 13-3, 3-2 American, Cincinnati 9-10, 2-5

Stream: ESPN+, 93.5 FM The Jet

Three storylines

Mayberry makes shots: Maya Mayberry ranks first nationally in 3-point percentage at 50.0% this season, and she tops TU's career record books for 3-point percentage at 44.0%. Mayberry's 2.75 long-range shots per game ranks 26th in the country. She leads the Hurricane with 14.3 points-per-game.

First-year stars: Freshmen Temira Poindexter and Delanie Crawford combine for 20.4 points-per-game and 9.4 rebounds-per-game in their debut seasons for the Golden Hurricane. Among freshmen, Poindexter 90% free-throw rate ranks first in TU history.

Scouting the Bearcats: Cincinnati beat TU 71-58 at home last season and owns a 7-6 series edge over the Hurricane. The Bearcats are led in scoring by Akira Levy with 12.3 points and Jillian Levy with 11.8 points-per-game.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

