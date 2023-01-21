 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL | TULANE 77, TULSA 72

Tulsa women drop first conference game at Tulane

  • 0

Temira Poindexter, Maddie Bittle, Maya Mayberry and Katelyn Levings all scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as Tulsa dropped a 77-72 decision at Tulane on Saturday in New Orleans. The Golden Hurricane fell to 15-4 on the season and 5-1 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Green Wave moved to 13-7 overall and 3-4 in the league.

Poindexter had a team-best 24 points, while Bittle added 18, Mayberry had 12 and Levings tallied 10. Delanie Crawford finished with a team-best seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Tulane was led by four players in double figures, including 19 by Marta Galic, 17 by Kyren Whittington, 14 by Dynah Jones and 10 by Anijah Grant.

Tulsa shot 41.7 percent from the field, but just 25 percent from behind the arc and 60 percent from the line (3-of-5), while Tulane shot 49.2 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from three-point range and 76.5 percent from the line (13-of-17)

People are also reading…

Tulsa faces South Florida at home Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.

TULANE 77, TULSA 72

Tulsa;14;16;15;27;--;72

Tulane;14;20;21;22;--;77

Tulsa (15-4, 5-1 AAC): Poindexter 10-21 2-2 24, Crawford 1-8 0-0 2, Mayberry 4-13 0-0 12, Bittle 8-13 1-3 18, Young 3-8 0-0 6, Levings 4-6 0-0 10, Gallegos 0-2 0-0 0, Periman 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-72 3-5 72.

Tulane (13-7, 3-4): Grant 5-8 0-0 10, Whittington 6-12 2-2 17, Galic 7-15 3-4 19, Hakes 2-4 1-2 5, Jones 5-11 404 14, Warmsley 2-6 2-2 7, Parau 2-3 1-3 5, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-59 13-17 77.

3-Point Goals: Tulsa 9-36 (Poindexter 2-8, Crawford 0-6, Mayberry 4-12, Bittle 1-5, Young 0-1, Levings 2-2, Gallegos 0-2), Tulane 6-21 (Whittington 3-5, Galic 2-10, Hakes 0-2, Jones 0-2, Warmsley 1-2). Assists: Tulsa 22 (Crawford 9), Tulane 21 (Hakes 10). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Tulsa 34 (Crawford 7), Tulane 40 (Hakes 8). Total Fouls: Tulsa 17, Tulane 13. Technical Fouls: None. A: 568.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kevin Wilson hires three more TU assistants

Kevin Wilson hires three more TU assistants

The latest hires are Ron Burton, assistant head coach and defensive line coach; Ricky Brown, special teams coordinator and defensive assistant; and Adrian Mayes, running backs coach.

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert