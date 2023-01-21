Tulsa women drop first conference game at Tulane

Temira Poindexter, Maddie Bittle, Maya Mayberry and Katelyn Levings all scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as Tulsa dropped a 77-72 decision at Tulane on Saturday in New Orleans. The Golden Hurricane fell to 15-4 on the season and 5-1 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Green Wave moved to 13-7 overall and 3-4 in the league.

Poindexter had a team-best 24 points, while Bittle added 18, Mayberry had 12 and Levings tallied 10. Delanie Crawford finished with a team-best seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Tulane was led by four players in double figures, including 19 by Marta Galic, 17 by Kyren Whittington, 14 by Dynah Jones and 10 by Anijah Grant.

Tulsa shot 41.7 percent from the field, but just 25 percent from behind the arc and 60 percent from the line (3-of-5), while Tulane shot 49.2 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from three-point range and 76.5 percent from the line (13-of-17)

Tulsa faces South Florida at home Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.

TULANE 77, TULSA 72

Tulsa;14;16;15;27;--;72

Tulane;14;20;21;22;--;77

Tulsa (15-4, 5-1 AAC): Poindexter 10-21 2-2 24, Crawford 1-8 0-0 2, Mayberry 4-13 0-0 12, Bittle 8-13 1-3 18, Young 3-8 0-0 6, Levings 4-6 0-0 10, Gallegos 0-2 0-0 0, Periman 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-72 3-5 72.

Tulane (13-7, 3-4): Grant 5-8 0-0 10, Whittington 6-12 2-2 17, Galic 7-15 3-4 19, Hakes 2-4 1-2 5, Jones 5-11 404 14, Warmsley 2-6 2-2 7, Parau 2-3 1-3 5, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-59 13-17 77.

3-Point Goals: Tulsa 9-36 (Poindexter 2-8, Crawford 0-6, Mayberry 4-12, Bittle 1-5, Young 0-1, Levings 2-2, Gallegos 0-2), Tulane 6-21 (Whittington 3-5, Galic 2-10, Hakes 0-2, Jones 0-2, Warmsley 1-2). Assists: Tulsa 22 (Crawford 9), Tulane 21 (Hakes 10). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Tulsa 34 (Crawford 7), Tulane 40 (Hakes 8). Total Fouls: Tulsa 17, Tulane 13. Technical Fouls: None. A: 568.