Tulsa women defeat Memphis

Tulsa’s women’s basketball team defeated Memphis 80-68 at the Reynolds Center to improve to 13-3 Wednesday night.

Five Golden Hurricane players scored in double-figures, including Rebecca Lescay’s game-high 21 points to lift Tulsa to its third conference win. Lescay shot 10-15 from the field in the 10th Golden Hurricane double-digit victory this season.

Maya and Wyvette Mayberry had 16 and 12 points, respectively, and Temira Poindexter and Delanie Crawford had 11 each. Tulsa shot 51 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range in the win.

After taking a nine-point lead at halftime, the Golden Hurricane kept its foot on the gas, extending its lead to 18 behind an 11-of-13 shooting quarter.

Memphis responded with the first five points of the fourth quarter and eventually cut its deficit to nine points with 1:31 to go in the fourth quarter, but a Lescay layup and a trio of Wyvette Mayberry free throws kept the Tigers’ comeback attempt from manifesting.

Tulsa travels to Cincinnati on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

Tulsa 80, Memphis 68