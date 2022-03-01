Tulsa women close regular season at UCF in Orlando

Tulsa at No. 23 Central Florida
5 p.m. Wednesday
Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida
Records: TU 15-8, 5-7; UCF 21-3, 13-1
ESPN+, 93.5 FM The Jet
Three storylines
Ranked: With 21 wins on the season, the Knights are ranked in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 23. Wednesday is TU's last game of the regular season. Up next is the American Athletic Conference postseason tournament, March 7-10 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Scouting the Knights: Diamond Battles leads UCF with 13.9 points per game, trailed by Tay Sanders with 10.3. Destiny Thomas leads in rebounds with 7.8 per night. Against TU, the Knights have won seven consecutive games and lead the all-time series 14-7.
Efficient: TU's 268 team turnovers are second-fewest nationally and the Hurricane is 13th in assist-turnover ratio at 1.26. Rebecca Lescay ranks top 250 in total assists, assist-turnover, and steals.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World