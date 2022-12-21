Tulsa women close out non-conference schedule on road at Texas Southern

Following a dominant 96-64 victory over Northwestern State at home Monday night, the University of Tulsa women head out on the road for their final non-conference matchup, taking on Texas Southern on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Now 6-1 in their last seven outings, Tulsa (9-3) has topped 90 points four times this season (out of only 16 instances in their entire history) and have been receiving contributions from up and down the lineup, as five different players scored double-digit points Monday.

While TU is a perfect 7-0 at home this season, they are just 1-2 in true road games and 2-3 away from Tulsa, including neutral-site games.

“Definitely good to come out of this game, still see growth areas where we need to grow, but also get some confidence going into our next game,” coach Angie Nelp said after the win over Northwestern State. “I’m excited for our team to grow through this next opportunity, to be challenged on the road again. I do believe that right before Christmas is a time for a team, sometimes you can have some distractions, but what I love about this team is just their focus right now.”

Texas Southern (0-9), which is still searching for its first victory of the season, will be playing just its third home contest of the year. The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) team is led offensively by Andriana Avent, who averages 16.6 points per game, while Micah Gray, who is from Oklahoma City and played high school at OKC Classen SAS, averages 13.4 points per contest.

Three Storylines

Good from 3: After connecting on 13 3-point attempts Monday night, Tulsa now leads the entire nation in 3-point shooting, averaging 10.8 trays per contest. TU is also second in 3-point attempts per game, 31.9, for an overall 3-point percentage of 33.9 percent. Maya Mayberry leads the way with 28 3s made, while Delanie Crawford has made 24 and Temira Poindexter 22.

Freshmen contributing: In addition to freshman guard Ahrray Young, who has been playing big minutes all season and sits fourth on the squad with 9.1 points per game, along with 4.6 rebounds, Tulsa has had some other freshmen step up recently as their roles have expanded. Two of them had big contributions in the Northwestern State game, as Caroline Lyles reached career-highs with 10 points and six rebounds, and Cam Mathews had a personal-best eight points. Hadley Periman also chipped in with seven points, while hitting career-highs with three assists and three blocks.

Poindexter back in groove: After leading the Golden Hurricane in scoring in each of the first four games of the season, Poindexter had a string of games where she didn’t score more than 12 points, but she seems to be back in the groove now. After connecting for 21 points in the 95-51 win over Central Arkansas on Dec. 11, Poindexter had 14 in the loss at Kansas on Dec. 16 and then struck for 18 Monday night against Northwestern State.

That raises her season average to 15.2 points per game. Poindexter also had six rebounds, three assists and four steals, and when coupled with Mayberry’s 23 points, really gave Tulsa a big lift Monday night.

“She had a great game for us, going 7-for-14 from the field, making a few 3s,” Nelp said. “And making the scoring contribution that both Temira and Maya had together, really helped us gain our lead.”

Tulsa at Texas Southern

H&PE Arena, Houston, Texas

Thursday, 2 p.m.

TV: YouTube

Radio: 93.5 FM

Records: Tulsa 9-3, Texas Southern 0-9

Last Meeting: Nov. 25, 2014 (Tulsa 67, at Texas Southern 64, OT)

All-time series: Tulsa leads 2-1