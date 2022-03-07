Tulsa women advance to AAC quarterfinals with OT win over Wichita State

Led by 21 points from Rebecca Lescay and three others in double figures, the Tulsa women's basketball team defeated Wichita State 88-86 in overtime Monday in the American Athletic Conference tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Golden Hurricane improved to 16-9, and next face top-seeded UCF at noon Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

“What a great game and a great way to open the American Athletic Conference tournament,” Tulsa coach Angie Nelp said in a news release. “I am extremely proud of our team and the fight they showed on the court today, as well as their preparation and focus leading up to today.”

In addition to Lescay's 21 points, Maddie Bittle had 19 points, Wyvette Mayberry 17 and Temira Poindexter 15.

There were seven lead changes and three ties in the fourth quarter with the 40 minutes of regulation ending in a 78-78 tie. Neither team owned more than a one-basket advantage until TU claimed a five-point lead, 78-73, with 1:53 remaining. WSU scored the final five points of regulation to force overtime.

After the Shockers took a lead to start the overtime, Wyvette Mayberry tallied two free throws and Bittle had a three-pointer to put TU up 83-79 and the Hurricane did not trail again. Asia Strong led the Shockers with 20 points.

Wichita State outrebounded Tulsa 39-26 and the Shockers shot 56.9% (33-for-58) from the field, but TU forced 27 WSU turnovers and outscored the Shockers 32-12 on points off turnovers. TU shot 46.6% from the field (34-for-73) and was 12-for-34 (35.3%) on 3-pointers.

TULSA 88, WICHITA STATE 86 (OT)

Wichita State (14-16): Strong 7-15 3-4 20, Asinde 5-10 0-0 10, McCully 8-13 0-1 17, Bremaud 3-5 1-2 10, Bastin 5-6 6-6 16, McCarty 3-6 2-2 9, Colbert 1-3 0-0 2, Duran 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-58 12-15 86.

Tulsa (16-9): Poindexter 5-9 1-2 15, M. Mayberry 2-6 0-0 5, Bittle 8-18 0-0 19, W. Mayberry 6-15 4-5 17, Lescay 9-14 3-4 21, Crawford 3-9 0-0 9, Evans 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-73 8-11 88.

WSU;26;12;23;17;8;--;86

TU;14;26;20;18;10;--;88

3-point goals: WSU 8-15 (Bremaud 3-5, Strong 3-5, McCully 1-2, McCarty 1-2, Duran 0-1), TU 12-34 (Poindexter 4-5, Bittle 3-10, Crawford 3-8, W. Mayberry 1-6, M. Mayberry 1-5). Rebounds: WSU 39 (Asinde 10), TU 26 (Lescay 7). Assists: WSU 19 (Bastin 6), TU 29 (W. Mayberry 10). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: WSU 12, TU 15. A: N/A.