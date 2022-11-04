Tulsa welcomes No. 19 Tulane on Saturday, must avoid another rough start

With it chances to participate in a bowl game dwindling, the University of Tulsa faces a difficult test on Saturday when No. 19 Tulane visits Chapman Stadium.

One of the keys to dealing with a strong opponent will be for the Golden Hurricane (3-5, 1-3 AAC) to avoid falling into an immediate hole like it did last week against SMU and has done four times in eight games this season.

Breaking down Tulane, coach Philip Montgomery acknowledged that the task ahead will be a challenge, specifically pointing out how quarterback Michael Pratt has enjoyed a strong season. Pratt has completed 67.5% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions, while also rushing for 215 yards and five touchdowns, both totals ranking second to running back Tyjae Spears (588 yards, 9 TDs).

Tulane is coming off a bye week after defeating Memphis 38-28 on Oct. 22 and sits atop the AAC standings. The contest kicks off at 11 a.m. and will be shown on ESPNU

“We have a really good football team coming to town in Tulane, they’re playing with a lot of confidence,” Montgomery said during Tuesday’s weekly press conference. “Offensively, Pratt is a special player, he kind of makes it all go, but they do a great job of being balanced in how they want to attack you. He can always pull it down; I think he is their second-leading rusher. They spread the ball around to a lot of different people. Defensively, they’re doing a really nice job of stopping the run, dropping into a lot of Drop-8 type coverages that makes it difficult for you to find areas to throw the football when they’re rallying and getting guys to it.

“They’re playing really well right now, so we’ve got our hands full.”

Montgomery admitted that seeing a team like Tulane (7-1, 4-0) take such a significant leap forward this season after going just 2-10 last year (1-7 in the AAC), is something he has been keeping an eye on. The Green Wave won its first three games, including a 17-10 win over now-No. 13 Kansas State, before dropping a close 27-24 decision to Southern Mississippi. Then it outlasted Houston 27-24 in overtime and has won three more since then. It is ranked for the first time since 1998.

“They got quite a few returning starters, their quarterback has stayed healthy, and they got off to a really good start, where they had an opportunity to really build confidence and momentum,” Montgomery said. “They won a big overtime game at Houston, which I thought really propelled them a little bit as they moved forward.

"This game is such a fine line between winning or losing, whether that’s an injury or the ball bouncing this way or that way or getting a break here or there. You’re always taking notes. You see how quickly things can change, and it just takes the bounce of the ball going one way or the other, guys staying healthy, this guy making a play, and your season can look quite a bit different.”

Regardless of the opponent, though, Montgomery knows a good start is crucial to Tulsa's chances of pulling off what would qualify as an upset. Even if the Hurricane don’t surrender a touchdown on the game’s first play, as it did last week against SMU, an early deficit would be difficult to overcome against a team as good as Tulane.

The Golden Hurricane hasn’t scored first in a game since the third contest of the season, a blowout win over Jacksonville State on Sept. 17.

“In their last several games, they’re coming out of the gates and they’re starting really fast, Tulane has,” Montgomery said. “So we have to match that intensity part of it.

"Those games where we have come out and controlled early and felt like we were the ones dealing out the terms of the game, I think we played those games really well. We’ve got to do a better job of coming out of the gates. If we do that and start on our terms, it gives us a great opportunity to have that four-quarter game we’re talking about.”

That’s the key to the Hurricane’s success that has been mostly elusive this year: consistency throughout the contest.

“It’s the little things and the details that matter in what we do,” Montgomery said. “As you look at that, you can put on tape, ‘Right here, this is where we’re all doing our job, this is where we’re all playing together, we’re of the same mindset right here,’ on a consistency level. It’s all about staying locked in for 60 minutes. It’s not an effort thing, it’s not an attitude-type thing. It’s just the consistency of our play has to continue to improve.”

With storms rolling through the Tulsa area on Friday, there is the possibility of some lingering rain by kickoff time on Saturday morning, but Montgomery, whose team practiced in 100-degree heat in August, isn’t worried about the potential weather.

“It’s Oklahoma, so you’re never going to know what it’s going to be,” Montgomery said. “Who knows? So for us, we practiced in it, we trained in it, so whatever Oklahoma’s going to throw at us, we just got to be prepared and ready and go out and attack the elements.”

Saturday’s game is also Military Appreciation Day, with all active and former military members eligible to receive up to four free tickets when showing their military ID at the TU Athletic Ticket Office at the Reynolds Center. Tailgating begins at 9 a.m. on Chapman Commons, and country music legend Lee Greenwood will perform on the Chapman Stadium field following the game.