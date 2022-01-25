 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa WBB vs. Memphis preview
0 Comments

Tulsa WBB vs. Memphis preview

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Memphis at Tulsa

6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Donald W. Reynolds Center

Records: Tulsa 12-3, 2-2 American; Memphis 11-5, 2-3

Stream: ESPN+, 93.5 FM The Jet

Three Storylines

In the record books: Rebecca Lescay's 126 career games are the most in program history. In the time since she first donned the blue and gold, she has recorded 200 steals, fifth in school history; 282 assists, ninth in school history; and 853 points, 18th in school history.

At the top: Tulsa ranks first in the American Athletic Conference in eight statistical categories, including scoring offense, average scoring margin, field goal percentage and assist-turnover ratio.

Scouting the Tigers: Tulsa's all-time series with Memphis is tied, with the Golden Hurricane winning their last matchup 72-69 on Jan. 5. Jamirah Shutes leads the Tigers with 11.9 points-per-game and is the team's only double-digit scorer. Emani Jefferson, second in scoring with 8.8 points, leads the team in assists and steals.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: OK Preps Extra: SEC recruiting in the 918

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert