Tulsa vs. South Florida: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins on Friday

South Florida at Tulsa

8 p.m. Friday, Chapman Stadium, Tulsa

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 99.5 FM

Records: South Florida 1-9, 0-6 AAC; Tulsa 3-7, 1-5

Last meeting: Oct. 16, 2021 (Tulsa 32, at South Florida 31)

All-time series: South Florida leads 3-2

Weather forecast from Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Friday’s game with be a cold one. Temperatures will be below freezing throughout the game with wind chills in the 20s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue all evening. Winds will be relatively light. There may be a few flurries in the area. Temperatures at kickoff will be near 32. By halftime, we will be around 30 and by the end of the game we will be in the upper 20s.

1. TOP STORYLINE

On Senior Night, can TU snap losing streak?

Tulsa honors its seniors Friday night in their final home game at Chapman Stadium. The Golden Hurricane has lost three in a row overall (and is 1-6 in the last seven) and has dropped three in a row at home, not picking up a win in Tulsa since a 54-17 win over Jacksonville State on Sept. 17.

2. KEY MATCHUP

Tulsa’s offense against South Florida’s defense

The TU offense has not been good lately, recording its lowest output of the season in each of the past two games, and that must improve if the Hurricane is to emerge with a victory Friday night. In the 27-13 loss to then-No. 19 Tulane on Nov. 5, Tulsa gained just 257 yards total and followed that up with a season-low 207 yards last week in a 26-10 defeat at Memphis.

Having a relatively healthy Davis Brin at quarterback will probably help, but the problem the last two games seems to go deeper than just QB instability.

South Florida’s defense has surrendered an average of 40 points and 507.9 yards per game, which is worst among 131 FBS schools in the nation, so the opportunities will be there.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Deneric Prince

A lot of the attention has been on the quarterbacks the last few games, with starter Brin getting hurt and being replaced by backup Braylon Braxton, and neither of them being particularly effective on a consistent basis lately. But what about the Tulsa running game?

Prince gained 55 yards on 14 rushes against Tulane on Nov. 5, then 31 yards on nine carries in the last contest against Memphis. Simply put, the Hurricane need more out of him Friday night to help the sputtering offense get going by taking some of the pressure off the passing game.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: A hunch that Philip Montgomery goes with Braylon Braxton at quarterback, and that the dual-threat freshman takes full advantage of the worst defense in FBS. The Bulls haven't stopped the run or pass all season. That won't change at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

TU 42, USF 21