Tulsa vs. SMU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins on Saturday

SMU at Tulsa

2:30 p.m. Saturday at Chapman Stadium

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 99.5 FM

Records: SMU 3-4, 1-2 AAC; Tulsa 3-4, 1-2

Last Meeting: Tulsa defeated SMU 34-31 on Nov. 27, 2021.

All-time series: SMU leads 15-13

Weather forecast from meteorologist Kirsten Lang: It will be cool with clouds lingering in the area. Temperatures will be in the low 60s for kickoff with a light north wind. By halftime we will be in the mid-60s as partly-to-mostly cloudy skies are expected. By the end of the game we will continue to remain dry and temperatures will gradually cool into the low 60s again.

1. TOP STORYLINE

Can Tulsa win another close game with SMU?

The numbers demonstrate just how close these two teams have been, with one play determining the winner between them going back six years in a row. The last time either team won by more than one possession was in coach TU Philip Montgomery’s first year, 2015, a 40-31 win.

The Golden Hurricane has plenty of experience this season in tight contests, with each of its first two games going down to the wire (a 40-37 loss to Wyoming in double overtime and a 38-35 win over Northern Illinois), not to mention the 35-27 loss to then-No. 13 Ole Miss on Sept. 24. Also, the 31-21 defeat to Cincinnati and last week’s 27-16 win over Temple were both close games that went deep into the fourth quarter before being decided.

Hopefully that will give TU the edge it needa to make that one final play that makes the difference.

2. KEY MATCHUP

SMU passing game vs. Tulsa defense

SMU, like Tulsa, has been propelled by a potent passing game this season, and it will be a big challenge for TU’s defense to at least limit the damage through the air. The Hurricane has defended well against the pass in recent games and will need to keep that going in this one.

SMU is led by quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who transferred from OU before last season. This season he has thrown for 2,121 yards and 16 touchdowns, while tossing only seven interceptions, before leaving the Mustangs’ last game in the second half with an injury. Backup Preston Stone stepped in and completed 6-of-15 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Montgomery believes Mordecai will play but is preparing to face both. Whoever it is, though, Tulsa will have a tough job stopping top receiver Rashee Rice, who is tied with TU’s Keylon Stokes with 802 receiving yards for fourth in the nation (and second at 114.6 yards per game).

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Deneric Prince

What can the senior running back do for an encore? After gaining a career-high 231 yards and a touchdown on 20 rushes, along with a receiving touchdown, in just his third appearance of the season, all eyes will be on Prince to see if he can replicate that performance.

Which aspect of Tulsa’s offense will SMU focus on defending? Will it commit to slowing quarterback Davis Brin and the passing attack or try to limit Prince's effectiveness?

Either way, Prince needs to have a good day to help TU move the chains more consistently.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: This feels like the game TU QB Davis Brin gets his groove back. It needs to be. Even if injured SMU starter Tanner Mordecai can't play, backup Preston Stone looked good in relief last week against Cincinnati.

Hurricane 34, Mustangs 31