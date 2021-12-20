Tulsa vs. Old Dominion: The story of Monday's Myrtle Beach Bowl in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME

Third quarter carries Tulsa

After leading Old Dominion 17-10 at halftime, the Hurricane ate 12 minutes and 39 seconds off the clock in the third quarter and had an advantage of 135 yards to negative-2. Although the only points produced in the quarter came on a pair of field goals from Zack Long, TU kept the Monarchs from gaining any momentum.

2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED

Tulsa run game vs. Monarch defense

Against a team that entered 26th nationally in run defense, TU racked up 244 rushing yards from its stable of running backs led by Shamari Brooks, who had 107 yards and a touchdown in his final game. Anthony Watkins, Deneric Prince and Steven Anderson combined for 121 yards. For the majority, the Hurricane offensive line more than held its own despite injuries.

3. GAME MVP

TU QB Davis Brin