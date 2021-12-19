 Skip to main content
Tulsa vs. Old Dominion: Storyline, matchup and player to watch
  • Updated
Dec. 10, 2021 video. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6) will face Old Dominion (6-6) on Dec. 20. Video courtesy/TU Athletics

Tulsa vs. Old Dominion

Myrtle Beach Bowl

1:30 p.m. Monday, Brooks Stadium, Conway, S.C.

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN

Radio: KXBL-99.5

Online/Streaming: TuneIn.com/Varsity Network

Records: Tulsa 6-6, 5-3 AAC; Old Dominion 6-6, 5-3 C-USA

Last meeting: None

Four Downs

1. TOP STORYLINE

Riding the momentum

Both teams enter on a win streak that pushed them to bowl eligibility: Tulsa won its last three games and Old Dominion its last five, with each overcoming difficult starts to the season. Getting to Monday's stage was important for two programs with wildly different pasts. While the Hurricane is in its 125th season and was the first team in college football to play in five consecutive New Year's bowls, Old Dominion started its program in 2009 at the FCS level, transitioned to FBS in 2013 and has made only one bowl appearance in its short history.

2. KEY MATCHUP

Brin vs. Old Dominion's pass defense

While the Monarchs have been solid against the run, they are giving up 248 passing yards per game. Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin leads the nation with 16 interceptions but has had good moments, throwing for almost 3,000 yards and 16 touchdowns. His top target remains Josh Johnson, who is 15 yards from 1,000 on the season.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Jaxon Player

Arguably the Hurricane's best player, Player could have opted out of the bowl to prepare for the NFL but chose to compete with his team for a final time. In his career, he has totaled 130 tackles — including 29.5 for lost yardage — and six sacks, in addition to two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and four blocked kicks. His goal for the bowl is to score a touchdown.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From Guerin Emig: Tulsa went 6-6 against the likes Cincinnati, Houston, Oklahoma State and Ohio State. Old Dominion went 6-6 against the likes of Wake Forest, UTEP, Western Kentucky and Liberty. TU has played a superior schedule. TU has superior talent. It's simply a matter of motivation.

Golden Hurricane 27, Monarchs 16

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

