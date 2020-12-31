Tulsa vs. Mississippi State: Everything you need to know about the Armed Forces Bowl in four downs

First down: Story of the game
A horrible final scene
A mostly successful University of Tulsa football season ended with an ugly final scene. After time expired on a 28-26 Mississippi State victory in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, vicious fighting involved numerous players from both teams. TU safety Kendarin Ray was extremely wobbly as he was helped to the locker room. ESPN provided an extensive live look at the brawl, which followed an extremely physical game rife with chippy exchanges. While Tulsa played tremendous defense, its kickoff-coverage unit was terrible and quarterback Zach Smith was intercepted in the third period (at the Bulldog 10-yard line) and again in the fourth (at the Bulldog 3). After having been 6-1, the Golden Hurricane finished with an American Athletic Conference Championship game loss to Cincinnati and the bowl loss to Mississippi State. After having been 2-7, the Bulldogs closed with victories over Missouri and TU.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
Again, passing-game problems
The Golden Hurricane played great defense (limiting Mississippi State to 271 total yards) and did run the football fairly effectively. Tulsa would need offensive balance, though, and that would require production and ball security from quarterback Zach Smith. In wet conditions at Amon Carter Stadium, the fifth-year senior did a little bit of everything: there were misfired passes, good passes and a couple of great ones. There also were two critical interceptions. A third-quarter pick was returned 90 yards for a Bulldog touchdown, while a fourth-quarter pick stopped a Tulsa drive at the Bulldog 3-yard line. In his last three starts of the season, Smith completed only 49% of his pass attempts.
Third down: Game MVPs
Offense: MSU’s Lideatrick Griffin
Defense: TU’s Kendarin Ray
As Tulsa’s kickoff-coverage unit was remarkably poor, Griffin gave the Bulldogs tremendous field-position advantages with returns of 53 and 44 yards. If he hadn’t stepped out of bounds, he would have scored on the 44-yarder. Griffin totaled 138 kickoff-return yards while also scoring on a 13-yard pass play. For the Hurricane, Ray finished with six tackles, but his tackles important in that they occurred in the open field. During the final minute of the first half, Ray had a beautiful open-field tackle that kept Mississippi State out of field goal range for the final play. Ray appeared to have been injured during the postgame brawl. He seemed to have sustained “some version of a concussion,” TU coach Philip Montgomery reported.
Fourth down: What’s next
Top priority – fix the passing game
In its final two games, TU lost 27-24 at Cincinnati in the AAC Championship game and 28-26 to Mississippi State in the bowl game. In those contests, Hurricane QB Zach Smith converted on two TD passes while getting intercepted four times. Whether Smith decides for an additional senior season in 2021 or fascinating sophomore prospect Davis Brin becomes the starter, Montgomery’s top priority has to be fixing his passing game. In 2017-20, Tulsa had a 45-game total of 54 touchdown passes against 38 interceptions. That ratio is far from adequate. In 2016 alone, Dane Evans had 32 TD passes against 12 picks. For TU to take its next positive step as a program, the passing game has to consistently function at a 2016 level.
— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World