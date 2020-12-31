Tulsa vs. Mississippi State: Everything you need to know about the Armed Forces Bowl in four downs

A mostly successful University of Tulsa football season ended with an ugly final scene. After time expired on a 28-26 Mississippi State victory in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, vicious fighting involved numerous players from both teams. TU safety Kendarin Ray was extremely wobbly as he was helped to the locker room. ESPN provided an extensive live look at the brawl, which followed an extremely physical game rife with chippy exchanges. While Tulsa played tremendous defense, its kickoff-coverage unit was terrible and quarterback Zach Smith was intercepted in the third period (at the Bulldog 10-yard line) and again in the fourth (at the Bulldog 3). After having been 6-1, the Golden Hurricane finished with an American Athletic Conference Championship game loss to Cincinnati and the bowl loss to Mississippi State. After having been 2-7, the Bulldogs closed with victories over Missouri and TU.