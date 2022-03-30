 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa volleyball adds Kentucky standout to 2022 signing class

  • Updated
The Tulsa volleyball team has signed Ryann Thomas, a libero/defensive specialist from Georgetown, Kentucky, to its 2022 signing class.

She joins Brayden Hipp of Fort Myers, Florida, and Arianna Mongare of Mansfield, Texas, in this year’s class.

Thomas attended Great Crossing High School and helped lead the school to its first regional championship. She was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American Honorable Mention, as well as being named AVCA High School All-Region and Best and Brightest First-Team. Thomas also was named to the District All-Tournament team three times and was District MVP in 2020.

“Ryann is someone that will continue to add an athletic presence to our team,” TU head coach Ryan Wills said. “She is first and foremost a competitor. Ryann fights for her team and will play hard for the Golden Hurricane.”

