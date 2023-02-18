Tulsa at Temple

1 p.m. Sunday, Liacouras Center, Philadelphia

TV/Radio: ESPNU, KXBL-99.5

Records: Tulsa 5-20, 1-13 AAC; Temple 14-13, 8-6

Three storylines

Rough patch: The Hurricane has dropped seven games in a row and has particularly struggled in the past three outings, losing by an average margin of 36.3 points. Tulsa has not won a road game this season.

Short bench: In addition to playing without starting point guard Anthony Pritchard, who has missed four games with an undisclosed health issue, TU was without veteran reserve Keyshawn Embery-Simpson on Wednesday against South Florida because of an injury.

Scouting the Owls: Temple won the January meeting in Tulsa 76-72 for its third consecutive victory against the Hurricane. The Owls are in the midst a four-game losing streak but defeated then-top-ranked Houston last month.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

