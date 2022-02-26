 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa to celebrate seniors against rival WSU
TU women's basketball

Tulsa to celebrate seniors against rival WSU

  • Updated
Wichita State at Tulsa

1 p.m. Sunday, Reynolds Center

Records: WSU 13-14, 4-10 American Athletic Conference; TU 14-8, 4-7

Stream: ESPN+, 93.5 FM The Jet

Three storylines

Senior Day: TU will honor its seniors — Maddie Bittle, Elin Hrafnkelsdottir, Rebecca Lescay, Maya Mayberry and Madi Washington — after the game Sunday.

Lescay: Lescay's 133 games played is first on TU's all-time list. The senior from Plano, Texas also ranks fourth all-time in steals with 216, eighth in assists with 305 and 16th in points with 927.

Five-headed monster: TU boasts five scorers averaging double-figures entering Sunday's game. Wyvette Mayberry scores 13.7 points per game, Maya Mayberry 12.9, Temira Poindexter 11.5, Lescay 10.0, and Bittle averages 10.0 for the Golden Hurricane.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

