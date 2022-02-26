Tulsa to celebrate seniors against rival WSU

Wichita State at Tulsa
1 p.m. Sunday, Reynolds Center
Records: WSU 13-14, 4-10 American Athletic Conference; TU 14-8, 4-7
Stream: ESPN+, 93.5 FM The Jet
Three storylines
Senior Day: TU will honor its seniors — Maddie Bittle, Elin Hrafnkelsdottir, Rebecca Lescay, Maya Mayberry and Madi Washington — after the game Sunday.
Lescay: Lescay's 133 games played is first on TU's all-time list. The senior from Plano, Texas also ranks fourth all-time in steals with 216, eighth in assists with 305 and 16th in points with 927.
Five-headed monster: TU boasts five scorers averaging double-figures entering Sunday's game. Wyvette Mayberry scores 13.7 points per game, Maya Mayberry 12.9, Temira Poindexter 11.5, Lescay 10.0, and Bittle averages 10.0 for the Golden Hurricane.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bryce McKinnis
Sports Writer
I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.