 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa takes seven-game losing streak into Saturday meeting with Tulane

  • Updated
  • 0
Tulsa vs SMU (copy)

Eric Konkol coaches during the second half of Wednesday's SMU-Tulsa game.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tulane at Tulsa

7 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Center

ESPNU, KXBL-99.5

Three storylines

* On the verge: The Hurricane has dropped three games by a combined 11 points, most recently stumbling in overtime to SMU on Saturday. Tulsa is 4-13 overall and 0-6 in the American, having lost seven games in a row.

* Scouting the Green Wave: Tulane beat Tulsa 93-77 in their first meeting Jan. 4. The Green Wave (12-6, 5-2) is connecting on 82.2% of its free throws, ranking second nationally.

* For the record books: Tulsa is teaming up with Andolini's in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the Largest Pizza Party before the game. Doors open at 5 and the record attempt begins at 5:45. Participants must be 12 or older and able to eat a fourth of a 10-inch pizza. Tickets are required for participation and cost $5 online in advance or $10 at the gate. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free shirt.

People are also reading…

TU offensive coordinator Steve Spurrier Jr. brings name recognition along with a lengthy resume; and defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri was head coach Kevin Wilson’s first hire at TU.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert