Tulsa takes seven-game losing streak into Saturday meeting with Tulane

Tulane at Tulsa

Three storylines

* On the verge: The Hurricane has dropped three games by a combined 11 points, most recently stumbling in overtime to SMU on Saturday. Tulsa is 4-13 overall and 0-6 in the American, having lost seven games in a row.

* For the record books: Tulsa is teaming up with Andolini's in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the Largest Pizza Party before the game. Doors open at 5 and the record attempt begins at 5:45. Participants must be 12 or older and able to eat a fourth of a 10-inch pizza. Tickets are required for participation and cost $5 online in advance or $10 at the gate. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free shirt.