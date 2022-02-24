Tulsa softball preps for Texas Classic

Record: 3-6

Looking ahead: A busy weekend in the Lone Star State awaits Tulsa's softball team, which finished last weekend's Louisiana Tech Invitational with two wins and two losses. On Sunday, the Golden Hurricane takes on Texas State at 2:30 p.m. and follows with a quick turnaround against No. 23 Texas at 7:30 p.m.

On Monday, TU will play Texas-San Antonio at 11 a.m. and conclude the weekend against the Longhorns again at 1:30 p.m.

Looking back: The Golden Hurricane scored wins over Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston State last weekend and an eight-run comeback over Alabama-Birmingham the weekend before, when Celeste Wood knocked in a walk-off single that brought two runners home in the bottom of the 12th inning.

Notable: Nine games into her debut season for the Hurricane, Wood leads the Golden Hurricane with a .414 batting average, .793 slugging percentage and 12 hits, while leading the American Athletic Conference with 15 RBI.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

