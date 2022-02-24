 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa softball preps for Texas Classic
0 Comments
Tulsa Softball

Tulsa softball preps for Texas Classic

  • Updated
  • 0

Record: 3-6

Looking ahead: A busy weekend in the Lone Star State awaits Tulsa's softball team, which finished last weekend's Louisiana Tech Invitational with two wins and two losses. On Sunday, the Golden Hurricane takes on Texas State at 2:30 p.m. and follows with a quick turnaround against No. 23 Texas at 7:30 p.m.

On Monday, TU will play Texas-San Antonio at 11 a.m. and conclude the weekend against the Longhorns again at 1:30 p.m.

Looking back: The Golden Hurricane scored wins over Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston State last weekend and an eight-run comeback over Alabama-Birmingham the weekend before, when Celeste Wood knocked in a walk-off single that brought two runners home in the bottom of the 12th inning.

Notable: Nine games into her debut season for the Hurricane, Wood leads the Golden Hurricane with a .414 batting average, .793 slugging percentage and 12 hits, while leading the American Athletic Conference with 15 RBI.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

F1 monitoring Ukraine crisis 'very closely' ahead of planned Grand Prix in Russia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert