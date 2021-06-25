Tulsa soccer, volleyball coaches, players grateful for return to normalcy as fall season approaches

The University of Tulsa’s soccer and volleyball teams return to campus in mid July to begin preparations for the upcoming fall 2021 season.
That in itself is an appreciated homecoming to normalcy, after the American Athletic Conference postponed the fall 2020 soccer and volleyball seasons to spring 2021, lining up with the NCAA’s adjusted championships because of COVID-19. The Golden Hurricane’s teams completed their spring seasons successfully, but now face a quick turnaround to the regular fall season after competition ended in April.
However, most of Tulsa’s athletes compete year round anyway, so there’s little concern about wear and tear compared to more physically demanding seasonal sports like football. While they’ll proceed with caution as always, more than worrying about potential setbacks, Tulsa’s coaches and athletes are focused on getting back to competition as they knew it before the coronavirus pandemic.
“We've got some work to do, but we're moving in the right direction,” said Ryan Wills, who’s entering his eighth season as Tulsa’s volleyball coach. “We’ve just got to get past this COVID thing and back to moving how we were.”
Part of getting back to routine will be the return of nonconference games this fall, after the AAC didn’t allow such competition last spring. While Tulsa volleyball hasn’t finalized its schedule, Wills revealed his team is set to face Power Five stalwarts like Kansas State, Nebraska and Arkansas during nonconference play.
TU men’s soccer will face Michigan State, Creighton, Marquette and Missouri State, among others, ahead of AAC play this fall. TU women’s soccer will also take on Creighton and Missouri State, along with Pittsburgh and UTSA. Playing a tougher slate against teams from other conferences typically benefits Rating Power Index — the quantity used to rank teams based on win-loss record and strength of schedule — come time for NCAA tournament selections.
“Obviously, our league is very good, but it's nice to play good teams from other leagues,” men’s soccer coach Tom McIntosh said. “And so I think our guys are excited about that.”
Currently, one of the biggest struggles in configuring a schedule is the inflated cost of travel. Interim women’s soccer coach Jim Rhein, who’s also juggling replacing several members of his support staff, says he received an outrageous plane ticket quote of $900 per person to Orlando for an Oct. 10 game against Central Florida.
Navigating the transfer portal, which peaked in April and May instead of the usual December rush, wasn’t an easy feat either. And after seniors were granted an additional year of eligibility, maneuvering an expanded roster also will test Tulsa’s coaches.
Despite plenty of challenges, there’s much to look forward to. Last summer, Tulsa’s soccer teams had to train in small groups of three spread throughout the day. This summer, practice should be back to normal, providing a better opportunity for players to build chemistry.
That’s exciting for fifth-year senior Chase Bromstedt, a midfielder on the men’s soccer team who exercised his COVID-19 option to return for another season. He and other returning soccer and volleyball seniors have goals they still hope to accomplish.
“I want to go out and I want to win the three rings,” Bromstedt said. “I want to win the regular conference championship, win the postseason tournament and then I want to win the NCAA championship. And I think, with this team, our mindset, and our work ethic, I think that we can really achieve that, and I believe that. I think everyone on the team believes it.”
With COVID-19 vaccines widely available, Tulsa’s coaches estimate most if not all their players will be vaccinated by their return to campus. Their hope is that COVID-19 protocols will be less of a factor than last spring, when there was extra pressure on athletes to ward off the virus.
“I have to give credit to our university (and) to our athletic department. I think in terms of COVID protocols, everything that they did benefited the student-athletes of Tulsa 100 percent,” said Emily Brandenburg, a senior defender on the women’s soccer team. “...That definitely doesn't mean it was easy going through all those COVID protocols and everything. But coming out, kind of towards the end of it, I'm definitely thrilled to be hopefully putting that in our past and moving on.”