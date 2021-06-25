Tulsa soccer, volleyball coaches, players grateful for return to normalcy as fall season approaches

That’s exciting for fifth-year senior Chase Bromstedt, a midfielder on the men’s soccer team who exercised his COVID-19 option to return for another season. He and other returning soccer and volleyball seniors have goals they still hope to accomplish.

“I want to go out and I want to win the three rings,” Bromstedt said. “I want to win the regular conference championship, win the postseason tournament and then I want to win the NCAA championship. And I think, with this team, our mindset, and our work ethic, I think that we can really achieve that, and I believe that. I think everyone on the team believes it.”

With COVID-19 vaccines widely available, Tulsa’s coaches estimate most if not all their players will be vaccinated by their return to campus. Their hope is that COVID-19 protocols will be less of a factor than last spring, when there was extra pressure on athletes to ward off the virus.

“I have to give credit to our university (and) to our athletic department. I think in terms of COVID protocols, everything that they did benefited the student-athletes of Tulsa 100 percent,” said Emily Brandenburg, a senior defender on the women’s soccer team. “...That definitely doesn't mean it was easy going through all those COVID protocols and everything. But coming out, kind of towards the end of it, I'm definitely thrilled to be hopefully putting that in our past and moving on.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.