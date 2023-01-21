Tulsa snaps losing streak with overtime win against Tulane

Sam Griffin was eager to celebrate the University of Tulsa’s first win in 36 days.

Following a crucial stop, Griffin excitedly picked up the ball and was whistled for a travel with nine-tenths of a second left. Tulane received another opportunity but missed the buzzer-beater, giving the Hurricane a dramatic 81-79 victory in overtime Saturday night at the Reynolds Center.

“Coach tells us to have a next-play mentality, even when Sam had the little issue at the end of the game,” teammate Tim Dalger said. “That just shows how revved we are to get a win.”

On a night when a Guinness World Record for largest pizza party was set in collaboration with Andolini’s and $40,000 was raised for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Tulsa broke through with its first American Athletic Conference victory under Eric Konkol, ending a seven-game losing streak in front of 7,000 fans.

“Just a big-time college basketball environment,” Konkol said. “I thought our guys responded very well through many, many ups and downs all the way to the final buzzer to pull away a great win against a very good team.”

After losing the previous three games by a combined 11 points, the Hurricane needed late heroics to force overtime. A four-point deficit with 48 seconds left was cut in half with a Bryant Selebangue basket, and Dalger tapped in a putback after Tulane (12-7, 5-3) missed the front end of a one-and-one.

In overtime, Dalger hit a 3-pointer early on and Tulsa didn’t trail again. When Jalen Cook tied the game at 77 with two minutes left, Pritchard responded with a 3-pointer. Cook hit another shot and Pritchard split a pair of free throws, leading to the two stops on the final possession.

“We did things today that we’ve talked about that we just haven’t done,” Konkol said. “And now that we’ve done it … and you earn this type of finish, this is something that you can stack upon.”

The Hurricane (5-13, 1-6) relied on standout performances from a variety of players, but none was more impactful than Dalger. In the starting lineup for the first time in a month, he had 15 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for his first career double-double.

“I’ve been struggling with some personal stuff as far as the team and buying in, stuff like that,” Dalger said. “I appreciate Coach for holding me accountable as a person. It’s bigger than basketball at that point.

“What was different for me was my mindset – playing for the team, making winning plays, being my best self.”

Griffin led Tulsa with 23 points, his seventh 20-point outing of the year, and Pritchard had 10 points and a season-high nine assists. Selebangue finished with eight points and 12 rebounds, and Brandon Betson scored 13 off the bench.