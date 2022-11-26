Tulsa sees season end as Creighton scores on late penalty kick in 2-1 NCAA Tournament win

Misfortune struck at the worst time for the Tulsa men’s soccer team Saturday during a third-round NCAA Tournament match at the Hurricane Soccer & Track Stadium.

A penalty kick awarded to Creighton with under three minutes to play resulted in a goal, and the Bluejays ran out the clock for a 2-1 victory.

It was the second straight year the Hurricane saw their bid for an Elite Eight berth dashed. Last year, West Virginia topped the Hurricane 1-0 at home in overtime to end their season.

Creighton will move on to play either No. 7 Duke or No. 10 FIU at a date and time to be announced.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the 87th minute, Alex Lopez came way out of the goalkeeper box to stop Creighton’s Duncan McGuire who was approaching for an open shot. Lopez dove into McGuire, knocking him down, and the official awarded a penalty shot. Giorgio Provo took the shot at 87:45, putting the Bluejays up 2-1 and leaving the Hurricane with little time to get a tying goal.

“We should not have let them get in behind us,” Hurricane coach Tom McIntosh said of the incident. “Lopez was probably just a little bit late coming out. It was difficult.”

After Tulsa dominated the first half and took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Alex Meinhard at 22:14, the Bluejays came out more aggressive in the second half and Creighton’s Mark O’Neill evened the score at 1-1 at 53:20 following a corner kick.

“We did not start the second half with the energy level that we needed too from our front guys,” McIntosh said. “We did not do a good enough job defensively in the second half.

“I though our front press was not good and that allowed them to get the ball into their midfield guys with too much time. We just did not defend well in the midfield and front field lines. That led to some of their chances.”

McIntosh felt the Hurricane did not take advantage of some opportunities.

“We had chances to put the game away, and if you get five or six chances at some point you have to score a goal,” he said. “We should have scored three goals and we would have not been in that situation.

“They (Creighton) are a very good team going forward. Credit to them, they played very well.”

The game was played in rainy cold conditions and the field was very wet. But that did not seen to affect the play for either team.

“I thought the ball moved well,” McIntosh said of the field conditions. “Both teams had to play in it. The field held up great. The field had no bearing on the game.”

One of the opportunities Tulsa missed out on came in the 78th minute that would have put the Hurricane up 2-1. Wyatt Takayoshi raced in on goal and fired a blast at 78:33, but Bluejays goalkeeper Paul Kruse made a diving save to keep the game tied.

The Hurricane dominated the first 45 minutes of the game, outshooting the Bluejays 7-4 and putting three shots on goal to Creighton’s two.

Just 1:49 into the game, Malik Henry-Scott got in a shot on goal following a corner kick, but Creighton’s Kruse made the stop.

CREIGHTON 2, TULSA 1

Creighton 0 2 — 2

Tulsa 1 0 — 1

Goals: TU, Meinhard (assist: Baena) 22:14; CR, O’Neill (Provo) 53:20; CR, Provo (penalty kick) 87:45. Saves: CR, Kruse, 4; TU, Lopez, 6. Fouls: CR 11, TU 9. Shots: CR 11. Yellow cards: CR 5, TU 1.