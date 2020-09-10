Tulsa rowing coach Kevin Harris Named to USRowing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee

Tulsa rowing coach Kevin Harris was one of 17 people named to the newly formed USRowing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
In creating this standing committee, USRowing's aim is to build an inclusive culture, which benefits from the differences among its constituents. These differences include race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, age, geographic location, religion, language, veteran status, and physical and cognitive abilities.
Harris is in his 19th season as the TU head coach and has steadily built the Golden Hurricane toward a stronger position within the rowing world.
Harris’ teams have recorded 337 first-place finishes and medaled 815 boats in 163 regattas. He has seen 135 athletes receive Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) National Scholar Athlete honors and his team has won TU's Outstanding Team Community Service Award 11 times for its community and campus involvement.
“I am honored to have been chosen to work on the USRA Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee,” Harris said. “Honestly, it is a large job within a sport that has not paid enough attention to these issues throughout it’s history. My personal goal would be to get to a world where it’s unnecessary to have this committee, but sadly we have seen through recent events that we aren’t there yet. There is strength in knowing who you are and I am looking forward to working with this committee to create a better USRowing that serves its entire membership.”
— From staff reports
