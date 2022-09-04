Tulsa receivers shine in loss to Wyoming, defense came up big when needed

Looking back at the University of Tulsa’s heart-breaking 40-37 double overtime loss to Wyoming on Saturday, having recovered somewhat from the emotional roller coaster that was the fourth quarter and overtime, there were several observations.

First of all, the passing game looked great. In addition to quarterback Davis Brin’s outstanding 460-yard performance, which ranks as TU’s sixth-best ever and the most since David Johnson threw for 469 against New Mexico in 2008, three different Golden Hurricane receivers compiled over 100 yards receiving.

Keylon Stokes, in his first game since last Oct. 1, when his season was shut down due to a torn quad injury, had 11 receptions for 169 yards and the 19-yard touchdown that put Tulsa ahead 34-24 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

JuanCarlos Santana had seven catches for 102 yards and a TD and sophomore Malachai Jones delivered six receptions for 103 yards and his first career touchdown on a 5-yard pass with 8 seconds left in the second quarter that sent the Hurricane into halftime ahead 20-17.

Jones first came into the game during that final-minute drive at the end of the first half, making a big impact. Although he made three starts and played in 13 games last season, Jones recorded just three receptions for 47 yards, so he had never been much of a presence in the passing game before. But he looked good throughout preseason practices and scrimmages and carried it over into game action.

“I thought Malachai had a great game,” said coach Philip Montgomery. “He was a guy that had a lot of experience last year, was a starter for us, probably about halfway through the season, ended up making the transition to our inside receiver spot instead of outside. I think that fits him a little bit more than the other.”

Another big contribution came from Kentucky transfer Isaiah Epps, whose 54-yard reception in the second quarter pushed the TU offense down to the 10-yard-line. Ultimately, the Hurricane would settle for a Zack Long 27-yard field goal, going up 13-10 with 2:48 until halftime, but Epps, the former Jenks star, enjoyed a strong day overall. He ended up with four receptions for 79 yards.

Tight end Bayne Tryon also had one catch for seven yards and running back Jordan Ford made one reception for zero yards.

“I thought we did a good job, and Davis did a good job, of continuing to spread the ball around,” Montgomery said. “Whether that was JC (Santana), whether that was Sleep (Stokes), whether that was Malachai, Isaiah — all those guys got opportunities for catches. The tight ends got opportunities for a couple of catches in there. We’ve got to continue to keep doing that, keep pressure on the defense, but I thought Malachai stepped up big and made some big plays.”

On the other side of the ball, Tulsa’s defense enjoyed an excellent first three quarters, allowing 181 yards of total offense and just 10 points. And while the fourth quarter didn’t quite go the way they would have liked, surrendering another 177 yards and 10 more points, including the game-tying 51-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Peasley to Joshua Cobbs with 6:19 left, the D did step up and deliver when they really needed to.

Late in the fourth quarter, as Wyoming was driving for what would have been the go-ahead points, reaching the Tulsa 4-yard-line, the Golden Hurricane came up with a game-saving turnover. Safety Bryson Powers knocked the ball loose from Wyoming’s Titus Swen and linebacker Jon-Michael Terry recovered it to give TU a reprieve with 1:45 remaining in a tie game.

Moments later, when Wyoming got the ball back, the defense again held, forcing a field goal attempt from 44 yards that John Hoyland missed with 2 seconds left. And in overtime, TU defended well enough on both Wyoming possessions to make Hoyland kick field goals each time, giving the offense a chance to win it.

Linebacker Justin Wright led the Golden Hurricane with 13 tackles, and added a pass breakup, while Powers was second on the squad with eight tackles.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing,” Wright said of the defeat. “You know you should have won the game, you could have won the game. I’m so proud of the offense, defense, special teams. We worked our tails off and I don’t have any regrets. We had plays we could have done better on, on all three sides of the game and you got to get in the film room and be coachable and fix them.

“Obviously, the big plays hurt. Us having the 10-point lead, you want to have that, you want to keep the momentum. We had some messed up plays and that’s normal for the first game, but I promise you, we will get that fixed up, no doubt.”