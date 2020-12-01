Tulsa QB Zach Smith expected to start Saturday against Navy

With no game last week, the University of Tulsa has been able to regroup following the double-overtime win against Tulane.
For Saturday afternoon’s pivotal game at Navy, the Hurricane will be close to full strength. A win would put TU in the American Athletic Conference championship game Dec. 19 against Cincinnati.
“I feel like we should be in decent shape,” coach Philip Montgomery said Tuesday. “Everybody’s got bruises and banged up a little bit this time of year, but for the most part I think everybody else will be available.”
One exception is backup quarterback Seth Boomer, who went down with a foot injury in the third quarter against Tulane and had to be carted off the field.
“Seth ended up having to have surgery,” Montgomery said. “He is out for the remainder of the year. I hate that for him. I know he’s battling his way through that.”
Davis Brin, who replaced Boomer and threw for 266 yards including the game-tying Hail Mary at the end of regulation, has moved into the backup role. Starting quarterback Zach Smith has recovered from a torso injury that sidelined him for most of that game.
“Zach’s still our starter, and he will continue to be our starter,” Montgomery said, dismissing the notion of a potential quarterback controversy. “Davis is always prepared and ready.”
After the game at Houston was postponed last week, the Hurricane shifted its focus to the rescheduled contest against Navy, a team TU hasn’t beaten since joining the American Athletic Conference.
The Midshipmen are coming off a 10-7 defeat against Memphis in which they allowed 12 first downs, 75 yards rushing and 280 yards of total offense -- all season-lows for the Tigers.
“I thought they flew around,” Montgomery said. “I thought they did a good job of taking some things away from Memphis, making it very difficult on them to operate at the tempo and the execution level that they wanted to. … They do a really good job of tackling. They do a good job of changing up looks on you.”
Navy posed significant problems for Memphis quarterback Brady White and will look to do the same to Smith, who was sacked four times in last year’s meeting. In that 45-17 thumping, TU was held to 69 rushing yards and had only 174 yards of offense through three quarters.
“There’s some things in there that we’ve got to do a really good job of, just taking what they’re giving us and making sure we’re executing at a good level,” Montgomery said, “because defensively I thought they looked as good as they’ve looked all year long last week against Memphis.”
