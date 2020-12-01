Tulsa QB Zach Smith expected to start Saturday against Navy

With no game last week, the University of Tulsa has been able to regroup following the double-overtime win against Tulane.

For Saturday afternoon’s pivotal game at Navy, the Hurricane will be close to full strength. A win would put TU in the American Athletic Conference championship game Dec. 19 against Cincinnati.

“I feel like we should be in decent shape,” coach Philip Montgomery said Tuesday. “Everybody’s got bruises and banged up a little bit this time of year, but for the most part I think everybody else will be available.”

One exception is backup quarterback Seth Boomer, who went down with a foot injury in the third quarter against Tulane and had to be carted off the field.

“Seth ended up having to have surgery,” Montgomery said. “He is out for the remainder of the year. I hate that for him. I know he’s battling his way through that.”

Davis Brin, who replaced Boomer and threw for 266 yards including the game-tying Hail Mary at the end of regulation, has moved into the backup role. Starting quarterback Zach Smith has recovered from a torso injury that sidelined him for most of that game.