Tulsa puts together masterful performance in 54-17 win over Jacksonville State

Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Keylon Stokes runs with the ball after a catch during the game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on 9/17/22.

This is the team that University of Tulsa fans have been waiting to see.

Led by another dominant performance from Davis Brin, who completed 27 of 35 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns (including 25-of-32 for 373 in the first half alone), Tulsa excelled in just about every area, even those they had struggled with previously, crushing Jacksonville State 54-17 Saturday night at Chapman Stadium.

Several receivers also had outstanding days, led by Keylon Stokes with nine receptions for 153 yards and one touchdown. JuanCarlos Santana added three catches for 137 yards and a touchdown (for a ridiculous 45.7-yard average per catch), and Malachai Jones had nine receptions for 68 yards.

And defensively, Tulsa (2-1) generated multiple turnovers, with linebacker Justin Wright coming up with both an interception and a fumble recovery. The Golden Hurricane also recorded the team’s first two sacks of the season, one by Wright and one by Joseph Anderson.

Tulsa built up a commanding 40-3 lead by halftime and wound up pulling the starters late in the third quarter after going up 47-10 on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Brin to Stokes. Even the backup unit scored a touchdown, as Braylon Braxton connected with Marquis Shoulders early in the fourth quarter for the first career touchdown for each.

