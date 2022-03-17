Tulsa pulls away late to win WNIT opener over North Texas

The University of Tulsa women's basketball team advanced to the second round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament on Thursday night with a 75-62 win over North Texas in Denton, Texas.

After defeating the Mean Green, the Golden Hurricane will play Wyoming (16-12) in the second round of the WNIT on Saturday. The time and location have not been announced.

TU (17-10) led narrowly at the ends of the first three quarters but gained traction during the fourth quarter, scoring a 15-1 run to secure the win.

TU missed its first six shots of the game before closing the first quarter on a 16-8 run. The Mean Green retook the lead multiple times during the second and third quarters, but TU never trailed at the end of a quarter.

TU hit 16-of-17 free throws (94.1%) for the game. The Golden Hurricane hit a string of seven free throws in the last minute of the third quarter to take the lead for good.

The Golden Hurricane pushed its lead to a game-high 18 at the 2:36 mark of the fourth quarter and then closed out the 13-point victory.

Maddie Bittle led all Golden Hurricane players in scoring with 23 points, including 8-of-8 from the free-throw line, while Wyvette Mayberry added 15 points, including all six of her free throws. Delanie Crawford and Maya Mayberry scored 12 apiece to round out TU's double-figure scorers. Jessika Evans secured a team-high nine rebounds.

Amber Dixon led UNT with 23 points, while Quincy Noble added 15 points and eight rebounds.

TU has not played in a WNIT second-round game since 2015.

TULSA 75, NORTH TEXAS 62

Tulsa (17-10): Poindexter 4-7 1-1 9; M. Mayberry 5-9 1-2 12; Bittle 6-11 8-8 23; W. Mayberry 4-11 6-6 15; Lescay 0-4 0-0 0; Crawford 5-7 0-0 12; Evans 2-9 0-0 4. Totals: 26-58 16-17 75,

North Texas (17-13): Mallard 3-5 0-0 6; Townley 1-3 2-4 4; Noble 6-19 0-1 15; Jackson 1-5 1-4 3; Gamez 2-6 0-2 4; Dixon 8-12 7-9 23; McGruder 1-2 0-2 3; Lampkin 1-1 2-2 4; Villas-Gomis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-53 12-14 62.

Tulsa;16;19;22;18;--;75

North Texas;12;20;21;9;--;62

3-point goals: TU 7-25 (Bittle 3-7, Crawford 2-4, W. Mayberry 1-5, M. Mayberry 1-4, Poindexter 0-2, Evans 0-3); UNT 4-11 (Noble 3-7, Gamez 0-2, McGruder 1-1, Jackson 0-1). Rebounds: TU 38 (Bittle, Crawford 7), UNT 30 (Noble 8). Assists: TU 10 (W. Mayberry 4); UNT 9 (Noble 5). Total fouls: TU 14, UNT 22. A: 1,021.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.