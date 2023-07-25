ARLINGTON, Texas -- Tulsa is picked 11th out of 14 teams in the American Athletic Conference media preseason football poll that was released Tuesday.

Reigning champion Tulane is projected as the favorite to repeat and newcomer UTSA -- winners of the past two Conference USA titles -- is picked to finish as the runner-up and SMU was third.

Tulane received 20 of 34 first-place votes, followed by UTSA with nine and SMU with three. Memphis and UAB had the other first-place votes.

Tulsa's 2023 season, under first-year head coach Kevin Wilson, is set to debut Thursday, Aug. 31 at H.A. Chapman Stadium against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. TU is coming off a 5-7 record in 2022, featuring a tie for eighth place in the AAC standings.

The full AAC preseason media poll is as follows:

1. Tulane

2. UTSA

3. SMU

4. Memphis

5. Florida Atlantic

6. East Carolina

7. North Texas

8. UAB

9. Navy

10. Temple

11. Tulsa

12. Rice

13. South Florida

14. Charlotte

