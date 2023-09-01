Daniel Allen Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Daniel Allen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Two drives in, doubt seeped through H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Three turnovers, less than 50 total yards of offense and a seven-point deficit to FCS foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff – winners of just five contests since 2021. Not to mention, starting quarterback Braylon Braxton had departed action with an undisclosed left ankle injury – Kevin Wilson specified postgame as an ankle sprain — and had already thrown two interceptions.

In need of an offensive spark, in came redshirt freshman Cardell Williams.

The result? Four total touchdowns – three passing — and 243 second-quarter offensive yards produced in Williams’ first ounce of collegiate action. His stellar outing propelled Tulsa to an eventual 42-7 win on Thursday night, commencing the Kevin Wilson era at TU.

“I think I did pretty good, but I just gotta keep working hard,” Williams said. “But it started with the (offensive) line protecting me every play.”

Wilson – a renowned quarterback whisperer of college football – has coached and aided in the development of marquee prospects, including two Heisman Trophy winners and four first-round NFL Draft selections. And albeit a minimal sample size, Wilson displayed notable praise for his young pupil.

“We’d been (saying) that we thought Cardell was a good player,” he said. “He is young. And now he’s started so he thinks he’s (good). And I said, ‘You got a lot of work to do.’”

Trailing 7-0 at the start of the second quarter, Williams put the Golden Hurricane (1-0) in the scoring column on a three-yard quarterback power run through the left side.

Williams attempted one pass all drive. Nothing complexed. Just straight power football, allowing the second-year prospect to acclimate to the flow of the game.

And that he did.

On the ensuing drive, Williams found redshirt sophomore wide receiver Marquis Shoulders on an 80-yard strike to give TU its first lead of the contest. One drive later, Williams connected with Malachai Jones for 15 yards.

The Golden Hurricane offense concluded its first-half scoring on a 19-yard connection from Williams to Shoulders. And suddenly, all momentum belonged to the home team.

Williams led the offense on two additional scoring drives, concluding his outing by completing 13 of his 14 throws for three passing touchdowns – four total – and 233 yards. He concluded his inaugural outing as a college quarterback with a QBR of 303.4, leading TU to 394 yards of total offense under center.

“(It didn’t surprise me) at all,” said redshirt sophomore edge rusher Owen Ostroski. “Throughout (fall) camp, he was making (those) plays.

“That wasn’t unexpected at all.”

And while the offense boomed at the dawn of the second quarter, the TU defense matched its production. It bent. But by no means did it break.

After surrendering a touchdown on UAPB’s inaugural drive, the Golden Lions (0-1) failed to reach the red zone the remainder of the contest.

“You just have to stay calm as (a defense),” Ostroski said. “It’s a long game. It’s 60 minutes. It’s four quarters. If you’re panicking you’re gonna be making mistakes.

“In situations like that, you just got to be calm, which is what we’ve been working on.”

Oklahoma State transfer Ben Kopenski – a former walk-on prospect for the Cowboys – totaled two sacks and 10 total tackles in his Golden Hurricane debut. His edge associate, Ostroski, was a feasible complement, recording six total tackles and as many sacks.

“The defense did a phenomenal job at weathering the storm,” Wilson said. “When you (commit) three turnovers, then you really have a chance to get snowballed. And of course, we were able to ahold of the line of scrimmage.”

TU will return to action next Saturday, Sept. 9 in a road game against No. 10 Washington, before returning home to Chapman Stadium in a contest with No. 20 Oklahoma.

