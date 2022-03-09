Tulsa opens conference tournament against rival WSU

Tulsa vs. Wichita State

American Athletic Conference Tournament, 2 p.m. Thursday, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

Records: Tulsa 10-19, 4-14 American Athletic Conference; Wichita State 15-12, 6-9

ESPNU

Three storylines

History against WSU: Against the rival Shockers, tournament No. 10 seed TU has been unsuccessful in its past five tries, twice during this regular season. In their past 19 matchups, No. 7 seed WSU has won 17.

0-0: Despite a record 14 conference losses, TU has a path to potentially win the conference championship this week; if the Golden Hurricane wins against WSU, it will play in the quarterfinal match against Southern Methodist on Friday, three wins away from a title and automatic NCAA Tournament berth. If the Hurricane loses, however, it will be eliminated from further contention.

Jackson taking action: TU senior guard Darien Jackson was award the AAC Sportsmanship Award on Wednesday, given annually to one player in the conference who "exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on and off the court," and is voted on by AAC coaches. Jackson has participated in Tulsa PLAYS, which assists underprivileged youths through exercise and athletics, and interns at Greenwood Rising, a history center that commemorates Tulsa's Black Wall Street and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

