Tulsa OL X'Zauvea Gadlin receives $10,000 scholarship for Go Teach tuition giveaway

University of Tulsa offensive lineman X’Zauvea Gadlin was announced Tuesday as the American Athletic Conference’s recipient of the Go Teach tuition giveaway.

Gadlin, who is pursuing a career in education, will receive a $10,000 scholarship in addition to $2,500 awarded as the university's nominee. The tuition giveaway, sponsored by Dr Pepper, awards a grand prize for an athlete from each FBS conference.

“Great teachers inspire students to become just like them, and they can provide life-changing experience for students,” Gadlin said. “Some of the greatest people I’ve ever known have been my teachers and I just want to be able to give that to students.

“This lets me know that I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing and I’m where I’m supposed to be. I am honored and excited to be the recipient.”

A third-year sophomore, Gadlin has played in 27 career games with 20 starts. This season, he has been used at right guard, left guard and center.

