 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa OL X'Zauvea Gadlin receives $10,000 scholarship for Go Teach tuition giveaway
0 Comments

Tulsa OL X'Zauvea Gadlin receives $10,000 scholarship for Go Teach tuition giveaway

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Navy vs Tulsa (copy)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane offensive lineman X'Zauvea Gadlin blocks during the game against Navy on Oct. 29 at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

 Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World

University of Tulsa offensive lineman X’Zauvea Gadlin was announced Tuesday as the American Athletic Conference’s recipient of the Go Teach tuition giveaway.

Gadlin, who is pursuing a career in education, will receive a $10,000 scholarship in addition to $2,500 awarded as the university's nominee. The tuition giveaway, sponsored by Dr Pepper, awards a grand prize for an athlete from each FBS conference.

“Great teachers inspire students to become just like them, and they can provide life-changing experience for students,” Gadlin said. “Some of the greatest people I’ve ever known have been my teachers and I just want to be able to give that to students.

“This lets me know that I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing and I’m where I’m supposed to be. I am honored and excited to be the recipient.”

A third-year sophomore, Gadlin has played in 27 career games with 20 starts. This season, he has been used at right guard, left guard and center.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James suspended for Lakers-Knicks after bloodying Isaiah Stewart

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert