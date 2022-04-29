Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul hopes to carry Golden Hurricane's NFL draft moment

Chris Paul will always remember April 28.

During his senior year at Jersey City (Texas) High School, the institution designated the date “Chris Paul Day.” After his final season at the University of Tulsa, April 28 coincided with the beginning of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Paul’s ultimate goal is to get selected during the three-day flurry of picks by 32 NFL teams. He’s been projected to possibly get picked on Saturday, when rounds four-through-seven are revealed.

“I am super excited,” Paul said. “And I’m experiencing all the emotions that you could possibly experience. I’m just really feeling blessed to be in the position that I am and to have the opportunity that I have in front of me.”

Paul has been a four-year starter on the offensive line (39 starts/43 games played). He is also a talented musician under the stage name The Seventh. He’s played both guard spots and both tackle positions for the Golden Hurricane.

It’s not only his on-field presence that’s attractive. His off-the-field work is impressive. He was a member of the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee, the NCAA Committee to Promote Cultural Diversity and Equality and the chairperson of the American Athletic Conference’s SAAC executive board.

Sometimes a best spokesman isn’t a prospect’s coach (Montgomery) or agent (Ken Sarnoff). It can be the player himself.

What would Paul say to any team considering drafting the player?

“I would tell them they are getting one, a great player, which is predominantly what they’re concerned about, and two, a great ambassador for their team, their organization, on and off the field,” Paul said. “They’re getting a leader on and off the field and they’re getting someone who is going to be to the betterment to their team.”

Paul got a late start playing football. While some draftees will talk about their dreams beginning in elementary school, he didn’t start picking up the game until middle school.

It was then that he discovered he was pretty good at the game.

“I realized I can do this,” Paul said. “And this can provide me with a lot of different opportunities.

“That’s when the love for my craft came. I really take pride in a lot of things like technique and fundamentals. Those are really important for me and serve as an outlet for me as well.”

There were so many mentors who led him to this moment, including Jersey City (Texas) High School coaches David Snokhous and Corey Waller and Tulsa coaches Philip Montgomery, Mike Bloesch and Zach Hanson.

Paul made sure to also thank Tulsa academic counselors Schnea Nealy and Cassi Cregar “and many, many others who have just contributed to my overall success.”

Representing Tulsa in the NFL draft also is important to him. Former teammates like Zaven Collins (2021, first round, 16th overall, Arizona Cardinals), Reggie Robinson II (2020, fourth, No. 123, Dallas Cowboys) and Trevis Gipson (2020, fifth, No. 155, Miami Dolphins).

On Thursday, his teammate Tyler Smith was selected with the No. 24 pick during the draft's first round.

“It’s great for our program and it’s great for the city of Tulsa,” Paul said. “I’m just really excited that people are starting to take note of the talent that is here at TU.

“We’ve got a great team and a great program of hard workers who work for everything that they have. We are blue-collar with our heads down and ready to go to work day in and day out. And we’re surrounded by guys like that each and every day.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.