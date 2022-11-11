Tulsa Notebook: Unsung hero Tyon Davis helps lead strong defensive effort

Davis helps lead strong defensive effort

Even though the University of Tulsa lost 26-10 at Memphis on Thursday night, TU’s strong defensive effort was among the positive aspects. After allowing 144 yards and 17 points through the first play of the second quarter, the Golden Hurricane’s defense surrendered just 197 yards and nine points (three field goals) the rest of the way.

Tulsa was especially strong against the run, holding Memphis to 79 yards rushing, but that total was just 20 yards with about four minutes remaining in the contest.

“I think our defense did a nice job of shutting down the run, knocked down a ton of balls, had opportunities for some picks. I thought our guys on defense gave us an opportunity to win. I was really proud of how hard they played and stayed locked in throughout the game.”

Perhaps the most impactful contributor on defense was graduate cornerback Tyon Davis, who was third on the squad with eight tackles, while forcing one fumble, recovering two, and registering three pass breakups.

Montgomery cited a few other players who had strong performances on D, as well. Linebacker Justin Wright led the Hurricane with 13 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, while also chipping in a sack, a forced fumble and a pass broken up. Jon-Michael Terry had nine tackles, while Bryson Powers and Anthony Goodlow also each sacked Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan.

“I thought Tyon had the two turnovers but did a nice job in coverage, knocked a ton of balls away, was in great coverage throughout the night,” Montgomery said. “I thought he played exceptionally well, as well as Justin Wright and Jon-Michael. I thought Anthony Goodlow made some plays for us up front, I’m sure there’s several others that fall into that mix. I thought Bryson made a nice job tackling-wise, had a big knockdown on a deep throw. I thought our defense gave us an opportunity to win, we just needed to get something going offensively and never did.”

Offensive disappointment

After three games, Tulsa ranked among the nation’s top passing offenses, and quarterback Davis Brin led the nation in passing, while receiver Keylon Stokes was second in receptions and third in receiving yards.

But Brin got hurt early in the fourth game against Ole Miss and the offense hasn’t been the same since. Even though Brin has been back for much of that time, he has clearly been bothered by his two ailments at times and it has affected his play. The relative lack of protection from the inexperienced offensive line also has made it difficult for him and backup Braylon Braxton.

In the first three-plus games, Brin had 12 touchdowns and just one interception, and he has thrown just five touchdowns and seven INTs since. Corresponding to those numbers is that he was sacked just 10 times over those first four games and 25 in the next four contests. Braxton was taken down four times in the Tulane game, and Thursday against Memphis, Brin was sacked once and Braxton twice.

All of those factors have culminated in Tulsa’s least effective games coming in the last two. When TU really needed to win to remain bowl-eligible, it produced a season-low 257 yards and 13 points in last week’s loss to now-No. 17 Tulane. Then Thursday, The Hurricane followed up with an even worse outing, mustering just 207 yards and 10 points. It also converted just 3-of-15 third downs.

“It’s really hard,” Montgomery admitted. “Early in the season, I thought we were really hitting on all cylinders and things were really coming together, and where I thought this offense was going to be able to go is in a totally different end of the spectrum than where we’re at right now. So we got to get back on stride, we got to get back on page, and we got two games to try to go do that.”

Sad ending for seniors

Montgomery acknowledged the difficulty of accepting that the goal the team had been shooting for all season is now gone. One of the first things he mentioned was how the team now needs to honor the team’s seniors and that they will all to continue play hard in their two remaining games for each other.

“At the end of the day, it’s frustrating, it’s tough to swallow, but now we got to play for pride,” Montgomery said. “We got two games left together. We got to understand what these seniors have done, what they’ve brought to the table, their leadership, their dedication to our program and we owe it to them and to each other to go out and play well.”

