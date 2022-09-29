Tulsa notebook: Defense strives to force more turnovers; Bill Jackson steps up in run game

Defense wants more turnovers

The University of Tulsa defense hasn’t produced a lot of turnovers this season, but the ones it has created have almost all been clutch game-changers.

From the Bryson Powers-forced, Jon-Michael Terry-recovered fumble late in the fourth quarter of the season opener against Wyoming, to Tyon Davis’ game-sealing interception at the end of the win over Northern Illinois, to Kendarin Ray’s forced fumble and recovery late in the third quarter of last week’s game against Ole Miss, the TU defense has delivered important turnovers when the team needed one.

“At that point, it was very crucial; they were in the red zone, so it was a big, big play,” Ray said of his play against Ole Miss that gave Tulsa the ball on its own 3-yard-line and eventually led to a touchdown, providing the Golden Hurricane a chance to tie the game late. “Any time you get a turnover in the red zone, that’s tremendous.”

The thing is, those are almost all the turnovers Tulsa has generated. Add in the three TU had in the blowout over Jacksonville State and that makes a total of six on the year. The defensive unit would love to get more.

“The emphasis is big, we always talk about trying to be the team to lead in turnovers against the opponent,” Ray said. “We’ve been trying to pick up that a lot these last couple of weeks, because turnovers are a big key to being a successful team.”

Knowing how important turnovers are to flipping the momentum in a game, Tulsa’s coaching staff continues to stress that in practice.Jackson helps run attack

The Golden Hurricane’s ground attack delivered its best performance of the season in the 35-27 loss to No. 16 Ole Miss last week, with backup running back Bill Jackson leading the yardage totals for the second game in a row.

Initially the fourth running back, Jackson has moved up the list after an impressive performance and also due to injuries to other players. Jordan Ford missed the Northern Illinois game Sept. 10 with an undisclosed injury and was limping at times against Ole Miss, and fellow backup Tahj Gary was hurt late in the blowout 54-17 over Jacksonville State on Sept. 17.

After barely seeing the ball in the first two games, rushing two times in each game for a total of 12 yards, Jackson finally got some extended playing time against Jacksonville State. The redshirt freshman from St. Louis finished as Tulsa’s leading rusher with 59 yards on nine carries.

Last week, Jackson came through with a strong performance in a bigger role against Ole Miss, gaining 77 yards on eight rushes, while adding his first career reception for two yards. Overall on the season, Jackson ranks second on the Hurricane with 148 yards on 21 rushes for an average of 7.0 yards per carry.

“I think Bill has sparked us in a couple of games here,” Montgomery said. “I think it comes back to him being a little more comfortable in what’s going on. As a young running back, sometimes you’re seeing everything and seeing nothing at the same time, so being able to slow that process down, being able to see what’s happening up front, and when you see it, being able to hit it and make the most of it.”

Montgomery hoping for more fan support

With a prominent opponent like Cincinnati (3-1) coming to town this weekend (6 p.m. start, ESPNU), Montgomery is hoping for another big home crowd at Chapman Stadium.

There will be the usual free tailgating at Chapman Commons, but with several new wrinkles. First, there will be carnival rides available on the Commons, including the Dragon Fly, Wild One Obstacle, Triple Lane Slide, Wrecking Ball and Tubs of Fun. The Squid Live Brass Band will be the concert headliners, starting at 3:45 p.m. on the stage, and perhaps the biggest attraction: The TU men’s and women’s basketball teams will be on the Commons, signing autographs and playing pop-a-shot with fans, starting at 4:30.

And on top of all that, the first 2,500 fans into the stadium will receive free Oktoberfest steins.

Montgomery believes his team plays better when the home crowd is more raucous, such as the Sept. 10 win over Northern Illinois in the home opener when 22,113 saw TU rally from a fourth-quarter deficit to prevail.

“We’ve had great turnout for our first two games and I’ve been really excited about what has gone on over on the Commons, the tailgating and all the concerts and the things that have brought people out,” Montgomery said. “To walk into the stadium and see that place as full as it’s been, fans coming and enjoying the game, it’s been instrumental, I think, in our wins, just the crowd being into it, guys feeding off that part of it.”

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World