Tulsa notebook: Braylon Braxton delivers impressive performance in backup QB role

Braxton's impressive performance

Backup quarterback Braylon Braxton hadn’t made it onto the field since the dying moments of the blowout loss to Navy back on Oct. 8, but the University of Tulsa coaching staff had enough confidence to send him in on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard-line when they needed a touchdown on the opening possession of the third quarter. Braxton came in, took the snap and ran it in, leaping over a defender to make it into the end zone.

That pulled the Golden Hurricane to within 24-13 in a game they would eventually lose 45-34 to SMU on Saturday night at Chapman Stadium.

Braxton was back in the game for good just a few minutes later, after Davis Brin was injured scoring on a 21-yard touchdown run with seven minutes left in the third quarter.

After Braxton's first play back in, a handoff to Deneric Prince, resulted in a fumble and SMU’s Elijah Chatman’s 23-yard touchdown return with 55 seconds left in the period, things looked bleak for Tulsa.

But Braxton calmly led the TU comeback attempt, engineering back-to-back scoring drives, tossing touchdown passes to Keylon Stokes (50 yards) and Jordan Ford (9 yards) to get Tulsa back to within 11 points with 8:08 remaining. Overall, he finished with 120 yards on 8-of-14 passing.

Coach Philip Montgomery said he would be comfortable with Braxton continuing to play if Brin is out for an extended period.

“I think we got a good quarterback room,” Montgomery said. “Those guys are continuing to grow. They got a good understanding of our offense and we'll be confident in whoever lines up back there at quarterback. And moving forward, think our team feels the same way.”

Stokes said he hated to see Brin get hurt but was happy with Braxton’s performance.

“I was kind of upset to see him go down, but we have another quarterback that's just as talented, so he went in and made a lot of plays for the team,” said Stokes, who wound up with five receptions for 122 yards. “I mean, that's just how our offense is. One goes down, we got someone else to pick it up.”

Long still has coach’s confidence

After missing three of six field goal tries over the first two games of the season, kicker Zack Long had just five attempts in the five after that, connecting on all five.

On Saturday, however, Long had a difficult night. Not only did he have an extra-point attempt blocked, but he missed a crucial field goal try late in the fourth quarter that effectively ended Tulsa’s chances of completing the comeback.

With TU trailing 45-34, Long lined up for a 44-yard attempt with 3:55 remaining, but he shanked it low and wide left.

But despite the miss, Montgomery remains fully confident in Long, who led the nation in field goal percentage last season (.956), after connecting on 22-of-23 attempts, with the 22 made kicks setting a new school record.

“We got tons of faith in Zack in those situations,” Montgomery said. “Obviously, we’ll look at the tape and see what happened, just didn’t operate there as well as we normally do from an execution standpoint. It doesn’t change the way we think about Zack and the type of confidence you need to have in him and him having in himself to step out there and make big kicks.”

Injury update

In addition to Brin’s injury, several other Tulsa players went down during the game. A couple of them returned to action, including safety Bryson Powers and receiver Keylon Stokes, who each missed snaps during the contest but returned pretty soon after leaving the field.

Nose guard Jayden Simon appeared to sustain a right knee injury early in the second quarter and had to be helped off the field while putting no weight on his right leg. He didn’t return. Then safety Jaise Oliver, who also missed time in the previous game at Temple, seemed to hurt his left foot or ankle midway through the third quarter. He also didn’t return.

“I really don’t (have an update), we just got through in the locker room, haven’t had a chance to talk with (Director of Sports Medicine Chris Nerio) or the doctors,” Montgomery said. “Obviously, got a few guys banged up, some of that’s going to take time, whether it’s MRIs or whatever, to try to figure out the extent of their injuries.”