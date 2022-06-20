Tulsa names Luke Wells as new tight ends coach

Tulsa football has hired former Texas Tech assistant Luke Wells as its tight ends coach, head coach Phillip Montgomery announced on Monday.

Wells, a Sallisaw native, was the Red Raiders’ tight ends coach from 2019-21. He is the brother of Matt Wells, who was fired as Texas Tech’s head coach on Oct. 25. Matt Wells was hired by OU head coach Brent Venables as an off-field offensive analyst in March.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to add Luke Wells to our coaching staff,” Montgomery said in a press release. “He has a vast amount of experience coaching tight ends for nearly 20 years on the collegiate level. He is an outstanding communicator and does a great job teaching young men.”

Wells started his coaching career as a student assistant at Oklahoma from 1999-01 before earning a secondary education degree in 2002.

Before his tenure with Texas Tech, Wells spent six seasons on his brother’s staff at Utah State. He coached tight ends, quarterbacks and inside receivers during his stint with the Aggies.

Utah State won 44 games during Wells’ period as an assistant. USU also broke the Mountain West Conference and team single-season record with 618 points in 2018.

Wells was on Iowa State’s staff as a wide receivers and tight ends coach from 2009-12. Before that, he spent six seasons as a Louisiana-Monroe assistant, starting as a graduate assistant before being promoted to receivers and tight ends coach.

“Luke has been in our recruiting footprint of Oklahoma and Texas, especially the metroplex, for his entire coaching career,” Montgomery said. “He also brings experience as an offensive coordinator and has coached special teams as well.

“Luke has a great family and will definitely be an asset to our program.”

Wells replaces Jordan Najvar, who was the Golden Hurricanes’ tight ends coach from 2018-21.

