Tulsa men's soccer signs three, including Kelley's Chapple

The Tulsa men’s soccer team signed three players for the 2022 signing class, including Jacob Chapple of Bishop Kelley, head coach Tom McIntosh announced Thursday. The other players were Luke Hanna and Xander Naguib.

“We are excited to add Jacob, Luke and Xander to our team,” McIntosh said. “They all will play important roles for our team, and they have the right combination of ability, work rate and attitude. We know they will be tremendous additions to our program and we are excited to get them here and begin training.”

Chapple helped lead Bishop Kelley to the Class 5A state championship last spring, the Comets' fourth consecutive title. Chapple, a 5-8 midfielder from Broken Arrow, was named to the Tulsa World's All-World First Team last season, and also played on the Comets' 2019 champion squad as a freshman (there were no playoffs in 2020 due to Covid-19). He has also played for the Tulsa Soccer Club for 11 years. With TSC, Chapple was named to the ECNL Texas Conference all-conference team.