Tulsa men's soccer blanks Creighton in NCAA second-round match

“We obviously like when those guys get high into the attack, and we got a great reward tonight with a goal from Mitch,” McIntosh said.

Any chance the Bluejays had to get on the board was stiffed by the resilient Golden Hurricane defense, which allowed zero shots on-goal to Creighton’s six, as the Hurricane kept the gloves of keeper Alex Lopez clean.

“Defensively, I thought we were rock solid,” McIntosh said. “Till (Zinnhardt) and (Marcos) Mareno were tremendous.”

McIntosh also complimented the defensive efforts of Cashion, who, on one Creighton possession, knocked away a shot, then another out of the rebound a half-minute later.

“I thought Mitch, we defended the wide areas very well. Creighton is very good wide, and I thought we did a good job of shutting down (Creighton forward Diego Gutierrez).”

McIntosh was pleased by the “electric” local and student crowd, he said, as the Hurricane played before an almost full stadium. Members of the Tulsa cross country teams congregated at their regular spot near midfield in the east bleachers and heckled Creighton dribblers or throw-ins on that side.