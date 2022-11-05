Tulsa men's basketball season preview

The Eric Konkol era begins for the University of Tulsa on Monday night when they visit Oregon State for their season opener. After struggling to an 11-20 record (just 4-14 in the AAC) last year under Frank Haith, there is a fresh new air of optimism surrounding the squad, with a new coaching staff and a new culture emphasizing details, grittiness and tough defense.

Top scorer Sam Griffin and local product Anthony Pritchard are back and joined by a tantalizing array of emerging weapons, building a new foundation for future success.

Coach: (Eric Konkol, 1st year at TU, 153-75 overall in seven seasons as head coach)

2021-22 record: 11-20, 4-14 AAC

2021-22 finish: lost in quarterfinals of AAC tournament

Preseason AAC poll: the Golden Hurricane were picked to finish 10th out of 11 teams in the AAC by the league's coaches.

Key Returners: Jr. Sam Griffin (14.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists per game), So. Anthony Pritchard (4.4 ppg, 2.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists), Jr. Tim Dalger (4.7 ppg, 2.9 rebounds, .426 field goal percentage)

Key Newcomers: Chicago State transfer Brandon Betson (14.2 points, 2.8 assists per game), Fr. Brian “B.B.” Knight

Three storylines

• How will the team respond under Konkol? The preseason featured much team bonding and players were engaging in more intense practice sessions as they tried to gain statistics in Konkol’s new system where players earn points for everything they do in practice, vying to become the ‘Cane of the Week.

• With just two returning regular starters (Griffin and Pritchard), which players will step into the other starting roles? As the preseason played itself out, there were several options for the other key spots, with players battling for playing time every time they take the court in practice. Konkol was busy trying to evaluate which players developed chemistry with each other and who excelled under which conditions.

• Can Pritchard take another step forward in his development? The redshirt sophomore, a local high school star at Webster, will be looking to improve his production at both ends of the floor in his second year as a key contributor.

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World